India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2

India has won the fifth test in a tight thriller. With this, India-England has drawn the Tendulkar-Anderson Series 2-2. Earlier, England won the first and third tests in Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. Whether India won the Edgbaston and The Oval Test. The series has been a blockbuster for the audience and for the team as well.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets on the last day. He finished with 5 wickets in the match. Because of this, India won the game against England at The Oval.

Siraj helps India win the match

England needed 35 more runs to win on the last day. But Siraj bowled very well and stopped them. England got all out for 367 runs. India won the match by just 6 runs.

Siraj got help from Prasidh Krishna. He took 4 wickets. Both bowlers did a great job for India.

India make the series 2-2

This win means the series is now 2-2. India also kept the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Earlier, it looked like India would lose the match.

But on Day 4, Siraj and Krishna bowled well in the last session. They brought India back into the game.

All 5 test matches went till the last day, and both results were possible on the fifth day. In the Lords, India faced defeat in a very narrow game, and it was bad luck for team India that they lost the Lord’s Test. Even in the Oval test, the match went till the last day, and both results were possible in the game, but it was the Indian team that won the match, controlling its nerves.

Root and Brook got out early

England batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook had made centuries. But both got out quickly.

After that, England lost 3 wickets while making only 36 runs. That gave India a big chance to win.

India fight hard till the end

Shubman Gill was the captain of India in this match. India had to win this game to level the series.

India played with strong effort. Siraj and Krishna helped India win a close and exciting match.

