Sunil Gavaskar Slams DRS Decision, Suggests Conspiracy After KL Rahul’s Dismissal By Ben Stokes

Sunil Gavaskar, who is a big name in Indian cricket, got very upset after KL Rahul was given out by DRS on Day 5 of the third Test between India and England. This happened when India was chasing 193 runs to win the match.

Rahul was playing well and was looking strong. But his wicket changed the full game, and England started getting more chances to win after that.

KL Rahul Out After England Review

KL Rahul already made a century in the first innings. In second innings, he was batting on 39. In the 24th over, Ben Stokes bowled a ball that hit Rahul on the pad.

The umpire first gave it not out. But England took the review very fast. After watching replay, the ball-tracking showed ball was hitting stumps.

Because of that, umpire had to change his decision and Rahul was given out.

Sunil Gavaskar Says DRS Is Not Right

Sunil Gavaskar did not agree with that decision. He said the ball-tracking is not showing the correct result. He said when Indian bowlers were bowling, the ball was shown going over the stumps. But this one didn’t bounce much.

He said, “Surprisingly, this one didn’t bounce that much. When Indian bowlers were bowling, balls were going above the stump mostly in reviews.”

Michael Vaughan said he doesn’t agree with Gavaskar. But Gavaskar replied, “I am questioning the technology.”

This is not the first time in this series where DRS has become a big issue.

More DRS Problems in This Series

In this whole series, many times DRS was against India. When Indian players were batting, many reviews went in England’s favour.

Sometimes, the umpire’s call saved the batter. Sometimes the review gave the decision to England.

Indian team and some old players are not happy with this. They feel some wrong things are happening.

Many fans also said maybe the technology is not working properly, or maybe India is not getting fair decisions.

India Played Well But Lost

In first innings, India and England both made same runs – 387. KL Rahul scored century and Joe Root also made hundred.

Bumrah bowled very well and took five wickets again. He finished with seven wickets in the match.

In second innings, Washington Sundar took five wickets and helped India bowl out England for 192.

India started the chase well, but lost four wickets on Day 4. Then on Day 5, three more wickets fell early, including KL Rahul.

After his DRS out, it became very difficult for India to win the match.

