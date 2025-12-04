LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sunil Narine Joins Elite List, Becomes 3rd Bowler To Pick 600 T20 Wickets; Check Who Are The Other Bowlers In The List

Sunil Narine Joins Elite List, Becomes 3rd Bowler To Pick 600 T20 Wickets; Check Who Are The Other Bowlers In The List

In an unprecedented feat, spin legend Sunil Narine etched his name in history as he scalped his 600th wicket in T20 cricket.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 4, 2025 18:24:36 IST

Sunil Narine Joins Elite List, Becomes 3rd Bowler To Pick 600 T20 Wickets; Check Who Are The Other Bowlers In The List

Spinner Sunil Narine entered an elite list of bowlers after he claimed his 600th wicket in T20 format. The milestone was achieved during the ILT20 game between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriorz on Wednesday. The right-handed spinner dismissed Tom Abell to achieve the feat. Narine who is also leading the side returned with bowling figures of 1/22 in 4 overs as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won by 39 runs. The Knight Riders posted 233/4 and then restricted Sharjah Warriorz at 194/9.

Following the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders presented Narine with a special edition jersey featuring the number 600 to commemorate this historic achievement.

Narine is the third bowler in the history of T20 cricket to take 600 wickets. Known for his accuracy, variations, and ability to control the game during crucial moments, Narine has been a key match-winner for every team he has played for.

At the top of the T20 wicket-takers list is Rashid Khan, who has already taken an outstanding 681 wickets. His consistency, sharp leg-spin, and ability to strike in pressure situations have made him one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket.

Dwayne Bravo sits in second place with 631 dismissals. Bravo’s clever changes of pace, skillful death bowling, and long career in T20 leagues helped him become a true icon of the format.

By joining Rashid Khan and Bravo in this elite group, Narine has further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 6:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS