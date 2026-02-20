LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

Suryakumar Yadav shared a light moment with Abhishek Sharma during a Team India training session ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, playfully checking his pockets in a video that has now gone viral.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 20, 2026 15:18:01 IST

After giving back-to-back clinical performances in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian cricket team is all set to kickstart their campaign in the Super 8s phase of the ongoing tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will take on South Africa on February 22nd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

VIDEO – Suryakumar Yadav Teased Abhishek Sharma During The Practice Session

Ahead of the crucial match on Sunday, a video of Suryakumar Yadav sharing a light moment with opener Abhishek Sharma during the training session in Ahmedabad is going viral on the internet. In the video, Captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen checking the pockets of Abhishek and joking about whether the opener was carrying a note.

For the unversed, after hitting his maiden century in the Indian Premier League, Abhishek Sharma had pulled out a note from his pocket that read, “This one is for the Orange Army.”

Suryakumar Yadav was seen teasing Abhishek Sharma by looking to see whether he was carrying a similar note during the training session.

Watch the viral video:

Abhishek Sharma Has Scored 5 Ducks In His Last 7 Outings 

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is having a disappointing run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Known for his power-hitting, Abhishek Sharma was being deemed as India’s key in the batting line-up; however, he has been struggling to score runs. Even after playing three games in the tournament, Abhishek has yet to open his account in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for three back-to-back ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Abhishek Sharma also had to miss the group stage match against Namibia because of a stomach infection.

As the Indian cricket team will lock its horns against South Africa in their upcoming Super 8 match, there are chances that Sanju Samson might replace Abhishek in the playing XI.

Despite his ongoing struggles, Abhishek Sharma has managed to retrieve his number 1 position in the ICC T20I batting rankings. So far, Abhishek has amassed 1,297 runs in 40 T20I innings at a strike rate of 192.43. However, the stylish opener has been going through a difficult time with the bat as he has been dismissed for a duck five times in his last seven outings.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS