“Sab Same Line Chipka Rahe Hain”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mitchell Santner Over ‘Ahmedabad Crowd Silent’ Remark — IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has come up with a witty reply to New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner’s remark on silencing the crowd of more than 1 lakh at the Narendra Modi Stadium. When asked about Santner’s comments, Surya said that everyone is saying the same thing and need to come up with something different.

“Sab he same line chipka rahe hai. Kuch to naya bolo (Everyone is now saying the same thing. Come up with something new),” Suryakumar told reporters on Saturday in Ahmedabad ahead of the big final in T20 World Cup 2026.

What Mitchell Santner Said?

Mitchell Santner had said that his team wants to silence the Indian crowd during the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Santner’s comment reminded many fans of a similar statement made by Pat Cummins before the 2023 Cricket World Cup final at the same venue.

“That’s the goal, to silence the crowd. There are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it can be fickle at times, as we’ve seen throughout the World Cup. A lot of teams are on the same page, and it comes down to a few little moments in every game that change the outcome. We can upset another big team, and I think there’s obviously a lot of pressure on India to win this World Cup at home,” Santner said.

he further added that his unit is willing to be the bad guys. “I wouldn’t mind winning a trophy. You look at this group and the groups that have been in the past, we are pretty consistent on these because we try not to get overawed by the situation or opponents. We go out there and do our thing. And as a unit, it’s been no different this time. And again, it’s going to be obviously a challenge where everyone knows we’re probably not the favourites. But we don’t mind,” Santner said.

India have never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup fixtures. While The Men in Blue are looking to defend their title, the Blackcaps are seeking to get their hands on first T20 World Cup trophy.

