Mitchell Santner Names Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy As Biggest Threats Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand cricket team is all set to take on the mighty Indian cricket team on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have reached the final stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 by playing some fearless cricket throughout the tournament; however, the pressure of the final showdown is incomparable.

Jasprit Bumrah Poses Major Threat for New Zealand

Ahead of the final, Mitchell Santner admitted that the final would be a huge challenge for New Zealand. The Kiwi captain expects a good batting pitch, which could lead to a high-scoring game.

However, he also knows that India’s bowling attack can change the match at any moment, especially with their star pacer leading the attack.

Mitchell Santner admitted that India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the kind of bowler every team worries about before a big game. The New Zealand camp has spent time planning how to handle him, knowing he can turn the match in just a few deliveries.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Mitchell Santner said, “One can assume the pitch could be flat. Jasprit Bumrah will be a part of every team’s conversation. England looked pretty hard to hit, but he’s a game-changer.”

Mitchell Santner is also wary of Varun Chakravarthy, who has troubled many batters this tournament. Santner believes he could play a key role for Team India in the final. He said:

“Varun is a very good bowler. He’s one game away from breaking the tie.”

Mitchell Santner Stresses Early Wickets Against India

India is coming off the back of a stunning seven-run win over England in the semi-final, and Santner emphasised the need for early breakthroughs to blunt their top order.

“The only way to slow any team down is wickets at the top and then try to squeeze a few overs in the middle… if you’re not taking wickets, you have to find a way to stop boundaries,” he said.

He also praised the depth of New Zealand’s squad, highlighting Cole McConchie’s smooth transition after replacing the injured Michael Bracewell.

McConchie has scored 45 runs and taken two wickets in four matches.

“Cole coming straight in, was obviously a challenge. I think when you have the buy-in of the group, it’s not just the 11 out there, it’s the 15 in the squad… We’re all in this journey together,” Santner said.

Despite the size of the occasion, Santner urged his side to treat it like any other day at the office.

“It’s easy to say it’s just another game — everyone knows it’s probably not — but the way you go about it has to be the same,” he added.

