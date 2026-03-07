LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

Short-format tennis took center stage at Indian Wells as Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina defended their Eisenhower Cup title in the Tie Break Tens mixed doubles event. The rapid-fire format has received backing from coach Jamie Delgado.

Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina retained their Eisenhower Cup. Image Credit: X/@Taylor_Fritz97
Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina retained their Eisenhower Cup. Image Credit: X/@Taylor_Fritz97

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 7, 2026 17:29:25 IST

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

According to British coach Jamie Delgado, short-format tennis competitions like the Tie Break Tens at Indian Wells can enhance the conventional game by providing a faster, more intense spectacle for contemporary spectators.

In a crowded stadium in the Californian desert this week, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina defended their Eisenhower Cup title and won the $200,000 prize in the mixed doubles curtain raiser for the combined ATP and WTA tournament.

The idea behind Tie Break Tens, which was introduced in 2015, is that every game is a tiebreak, and the first team to ten points with a two-point margin wins. Prominent players, including Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic, have all competed in it before.

Its popularity is indicative of a larger trend in tennis, as spectators are drawn to novel formats like the Tie Break Tens, the MGM Slam, the Ultimate Tennis Showdown league, and Tennis Australia’s Fast4 and One Point Slam.

Jamie Delgado talks about Tie Break Tens

“Tie Break Tens was the first one, I think, of the fast-format tennis events, and since then we’ve had a few creep in as well, but it’s a good thing,” Delgado, the former coach of Andy Murray and current mentor of Jack Draper, told Reuters.

“It’s not something that’s trying to replace traditional tennis, the long matches and normal scorelines. I love the way the sport works in that sense. But it’s a great addition to events,” Delgado added.

Fritz said that fans were treated to non-stop action while the players felt the energy building in between matches.

“Every point matters,” Fritz added. “It’s great to see the format growing, because it shows how tennis can keep evolving while staying true to what makes it great.”

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) in September named Tie Break Tens as its short-format partner, with the recognition understood to potentially allow the format to be included in the Olympics alongside standard tennis in future.

“Our focus is on putting as many rackets in as many hands as possible,” added Luca Santilli, the executive director of tennis development at the ITF.

“We want more people to play tennis in more places, more often. We are open to exploring new ways to do that, and this partnership with Tie Break Tens is an exciting step for us.”

Delgado said the format also served a practical purpose for players during busy tournament weeks.

“It was a full stadium (this week). It’s totally like a match situation. So yes, it gets you ready for the big points. It’s also getting players time on big match courts, because often in these tournaments, it’s difficult to get practice there with so many players. So this is a way of playing competitive tennis, and you get practice on the court,” he added.

With Reuters Inputs

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:29 PM IST
Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup
Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup
Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup
Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

QUICK LINKS