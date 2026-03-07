India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Guide: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets – All You Need To Know

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team is scheduled for March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India will be the titleholders of the T20 World Cup, and the whole country is likely to be behind the team physically, ready to cheer loudly for the home team. Supporters are rushing to secure their seats for the IND vs NZ final as the big match is just one day away. Below is a very simple guide that explains how to purchase tickets for the T20 World Cup final.
When is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final is on 8th March 2026 at 7:00 PM
Where is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
How can I buy the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets are available on Book My Show.
What is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket Price?
Ticket prices for the final begin at around ₹3,000 for seats in the upper tiers, while premium hospitality and club lounge tickets are priced much higher, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000
India’s Road To Final
Group stage:
India vs USA: Won by five wickets
India vs Namibia: Won by 10 wickets
India vs Pakistan: Lost by seven wickets
India vs Netherlands: Won by eight wickets
Super 8s:
India vs South Africa: Lost by 76 runs
India vs Zimbabwe: Won by 72 runs
India vs West Indies: Won by five wickets
Semi-final:
India vs England: Won by seven runs
New Zealand’s Road To Final
Group stage:
New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Won by five wickets
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates: Won by 10 wickets
New Zealand vs South Africa: Lost by seven wickets
New Zealand vs Canada: Won by eight wickets
Super 8s:
New Zealand vs Pakistan: No result
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Won by 61 runs
New Zealand vs England: Lost by four wickets
Semi-final:
New Zealand vs South Africa: Won by nine wickets
