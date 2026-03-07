India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Guide: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets – All You Need To Know

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team is scheduled for March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India will be the titleholders of the T20 World Cup, and the whole country is likely to be behind the team physically, ready to cheer loudly for the home team. Supporters are rushing to secure their seats for the IND vs NZ final as the big match is just one day away. Below is a very simple guide that explains how to purchase tickets for the T20 World Cup final.

When is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final is on 8th March 2026 at 7:00 PM

Where is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How can I buy the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets are available on Book My Show.

What is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket Price?

Ticket prices for the final begin at around ₹3,000 for seats in the upper tiers, while premium hospitality and club lounge tickets are priced much higher, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000

India’s Road To Final

Group stage:

India vs USA: Won by five wickets

India vs Namibia: Won by 10 wickets

India vs Pakistan: Lost by seven wickets

India vs Netherlands: Won by eight wickets

Super 8s:

India vs South Africa: Lost by 76 runs

India vs Zimbabwe: Won by 72 runs

India vs West Indies: Won by five wickets

Semi-final:

India vs England: Won by seven runs

New Zealand’s Road To Final

Group stage:

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Won by five wickets

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates: Won by 10 wickets

New Zealand vs South Africa: Lost by seven wickets

New Zealand vs Canada: Won by eight wickets

Super 8s:

New Zealand vs Pakistan: No result

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Won by 61 runs

New Zealand vs England: Lost by four wickets

Semi-final:

New Zealand vs South Africa: Won by nine wickets

