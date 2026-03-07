LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Does a Pat Cummins, Says 'Don't Mind Breaking Billion Hearts' Before IND vs NZ Final | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Does a Pat Cummins, Says ‘Don’t Mind Breaking Billion Hearts’ Before IND vs NZ Final | WATCH

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner wants to hush Indian fans in the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, by claiming that New Zealand is well prepared to encounter the pressure and win the match.

Mitchell Santner (Image Credits: X)
Mitchell Santner (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 7, 2026 15:57:30 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Does a Pat Cummins, Says ‘Don’t Mind Breaking Billion Hearts’ Before IND vs NZ Final | WATCH

Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New Zealand, mentioned they aim to quiet the big Indian voices as they battle India in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The climactic match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, where a large number of Indian cricket followers will show their support.

In a similar vein, Santner’s remark made many cricket enthusiasts recollect Pat Cummins’ words before the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Cummins expressed his desire to silence the 130, 000 Indian supporters at the very stadium at that time. Later on, Australia achieved victory in that final against India, which made his words unforgettable to many fans.

At the pre-match press conference, Santner noted that keeping the crowd quiet would be quite a feat for his team. He added that T20 cricket is very unpredictable, and it is often the small but important moments during the game that determine the result of a match. In his view, several teams in the tournament have played at the same level, and a few decisive moments will determine the teams that make it to the final.

Besides, Santner stated that New Zealand would not be against if people consider them the villains just because they win the trophy. He revealed that the team is only concerned with playing their own game and not losing composure under pressure. Time and again, New Zealand teams have not allowed themselves to be intimidated either by big occasions or strong opponents. 

Mitchell Santner on India

According to Santner, the present team has been doing the same right through the tournament.
He still pointed out that, with India playing at home, they will not only have the home advantage but probably also a great burden of expectation on them to win the World Cup in front of their fans. But Santner feels that if New Zealand step up their game as a unit and carries out their plans effectively, then they can set themselves up well for winning the trophy. Furthermore, he stated that he wouldn’t mind hurting the feelings of some people if it meant winning the trophy.
India, after having beaten the England cricket team in the semifinal, has made it to the final. On the other hand, the New Zealand cricket team earned their final berth as they thrashed the South Africa cricket team handsomely. The match ahead surely is going to be a thrilling game as two strong teams battle it out for the championship trophy.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 3:57 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Does a Pat Cummins, Says ‘Don’t Mind Breaking Billion Hearts’ Before IND vs NZ Final | WATCH

QUICK LINKS