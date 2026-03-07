T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Dinesh Karthik Help India Win The Final Against New Zealand?

Dinesh Karthik, in spite of being part of the ICC commentary panel, can play a big role in India winning against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The former wicketkeeper-batter has a ritual before a crucial match like the India vs New Zealand clash. Karthik teased his fans on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The 40-year-old has a tradition of ironing his clothes on matchdays.

Dinesh Karthik helps India win an ICC title after 11 years

The wait of 11 years for an ICC title ended for India when they defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Karthik ironed his shirt before the clash, and it gave birth to a brand new ritual. India won the clash by seven runs, with Virat Kohli being named the player of the match and Jasprit Bumrah being named the player of the tournament.

Karthik’s ritual continues with the Champions Trophy 2025

The former wicketkeeper batter continued his ritual of ironing his shirt on the day of the Champions Trophy in 2025. India played the same opponents, New Zealand, in the Champions Trophy final. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was named the player of the match for his knock of 76 runs in 83 balls as the Men in Blue went on to win the clash by four wickets.

Indian Women’s Team wins their first title

The Indian Women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won its first title in 2025. Dinesh Karthik continued with his traditional ritual of ironing his shirt before the match, and it resulted in a historic night for Indian cricket. The women’s team defeated South Africa by 52 runs thanks to an emphatic all-round performance by Shafali Verma. The opening batter scored 87 runs in the first innings before picking up a couple of wickets in the second innings.

RCB Women’s win their second WPL title

Trying his ritual for the first time in league cricket, Dinesh Karthik ironed his clothes before the Women’s Premier League final between RCB Women and DC Women. Karthik is also an integral part of the coaching setup of the men’s team of RCB. His team once again won the match by six wickets. Skipper Smriti Mandhana was named the player of the match for her knock of 87 runs off 41 deliveries.

Can India repeat history with Dinesh Karthik’s help?

Do you think it's time for this ?







The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be challenging history when they take the field against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They could become the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home, successfully defend the T20 World Cup, and win the T20 World Cup for the third time. While many do not believe in superstitions, in crucial clashes like these, these little things could go on to have a large impact.