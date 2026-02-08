England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

The T20 World Cup 2026 unleashed another riveting encounter as England took on Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. England managed to steal a win by just 4 runs. Batting first, England rode on Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook’s fifty and a late flourish from Will Jacks to post 184/7 in 20 overs. Jacks chipped in with 39* off 18.
But Nepal didn’t let the England bowlers take upper hand as the batting unit kept the side in the hunt. Opener Kushal Bhurtel
struck 29 off 17 while skipper Rohit Paudel got to 39 off 34. Dipendra Singh Airee too played a handy knock of 44 off 29.
OMG 🤯, just imagine the atmosphere and excitement of Nepal Cricket fans. One of the craziest fans who reached everywhere to support his team.#ENGvsNEP #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X0EtryeKPc
— World Sport (@worldsport__) February 8, 2026
“Nepal fans landing in Mumbai like 🔥🇳🇵#T20WorldCup2026 #ENGvsNEP pic.twitter.com/qktctauMKn
— GAURAV (@crazyGaurav_) February 8, 2026
Lokesh is killing it. Come on Nepal #ENGvsNEP
— Sagar Sureliya (@sagar_sureliya) February 8, 2026
Trust me, this match isn’t in Nepal 👀
It’s Wankhede 🏟️🔥
#ENGvsNEP pic.twitter.com/jPTZZZaor3
— Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) February 8, 2026
Jofra Rauf got absolutely cooked by Lokesh Bam. 🤣#ENGvsNEP
— Bash Ball (@bashhh_36) February 8, 2026
Large no of Nepali fans are going to watch the #ENGvsNEP match today at the Wankhede Stadium..The stadium is almost sold out .Great day for Nepal cricket fans #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/xmAY6eY7U3
— Cover Drive (@day6596) February 8, 2026
Man oh man! I had heard about the passion of Nepal cricket fans but to witness it today in Mumbai against England is something else. Sensational support and so far cricketers are backing it up as well. #ENGvsNEP
— Saurav Jha (@iamsauravjha) February 8, 2026
Mumbai turns red as Nepal fans show up in huge numbers for their T20 World Cup opener vs England ❤️🏏#ENGvsNEP #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dxutoXgg9U
— Sneha Bansal (@Sneha_2406) February 8, 2026
Dipendra Singh Airee has lightning-fast footwork. Plays the back foot beautifully, especially against spin. And when he’s in the field, there’s an instant sense of urgency. #NepalCricket
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 8, 2026
Location: Mumbai
Emotion: Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/UENBteXHnc
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 8, 2026
So near yet so far…
Well played…well fought, Nepal 🇳🇵
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 8, 2026
Nepal
I offer my services to you if you ever need em!
Up, up and UP!
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 8, 2026
Incredible from Nepal.@NepalCricket
They are surely one of best amongst emerging cricketing nations.
Huge potential and upside.👏 #icct20worldcup2026
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 8, 2026
Nepal needed 24 in the final two overs when Lokesh Bam got a boundary on the first ball. The batter then hit a boundary on the third delivery of the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 14 needed off 9. Nepal eventually needed 6 from one ball but Lokesh failed to make the connection and could only get one run.
