England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

The T20 World Cup 2026 unleashed another riveting encounter as England took on Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. England managed to steal a win by just 4 runs. Batting first, England rode on Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook’s fifty and a late flourish from Will Jacks to post 184/7 in 20 overs. Jacks chipped in with 39* off 18.

But Nepal didn’t let the England bowlers take upper hand as the batting unit kept the side in the hunt. Opener Kushal Bhurtel

struck 29 off 17 while skipper Rohit Paudel got to 39 off 34. Dipendra Singh Airee too played a handy knock of 44 off 29.

Lokesh is killing it. Come on Nepal #ENGvsNEP — Sagar Sureliya (@sagar_sureliya) February 8, 2026

Jofra Rauf got absolutely cooked by Lokesh Bam. 🤣#ENGvsNEP — Bash Ball (@bashhh_36) February 8, 2026

Large no of Nepali fans are going to watch the #ENGvsNEP match today at the Wankhede Stadium..The stadium is almost sold out .Great day for Nepal cricket fans #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/xmAY6eY7U3 — Cover Drive (@day6596) February 8, 2026

Man oh man! I had heard about the passion of Nepal cricket fans but to witness it today in Mumbai against England is something else. Sensational support and so far cricketers are backing it up as well. #ENGvsNEP — Saurav Jha (@iamsauravjha) February 8, 2026

Mumbai turns red as Nepal fans show up in huge numbers for their T20 World Cup opener vs England ❤️🏏#ENGvsNEP #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dxutoXgg9U — Sneha Bansal (@Sneha_2406) February 8, 2026

Dipendra Singh Airee has lightning-fast footwork. Plays the back foot beautifully, especially against spin. And when he’s in the field, there’s an instant sense of urgency. #NepalCricket — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 8, 2026

So near yet so far…

Well played…well fought, Nepal 🇳🇵 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 8, 2026

Nepal I offer my services to you if you ever need em!

Up, up and UP! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 8, 2026

Incredible from Nepal.@NepalCricket They are surely one of best amongst emerging cricketing nations. Huge potential and upside.👏 #icct20worldcup2026 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 8, 2026

Nepal needed 24 in the final two overs when Lokesh Bam got a boundary on the first ball. The batter then hit a boundary on the third delivery of the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 14 needed off 9. Nepal eventually needed 6 from one ball but Lokesh failed to make the connection and could only get one run.

