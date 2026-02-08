LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Nepal needed 6 runs from the final delivery but Lokesh Bam could only manage to get a single against England as the Asian side suffered a defeat by 4 runs.

Nepal put up a great fight against England. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Nepal put up a great fight against England. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 8, 2026 19:16:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

The T20 World Cup 2026 unleashed another riveting encounter as England took on Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. England managed to steal a win by just 4 runs. Batting first, England rode on Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook’s fifty and a late flourish from Will Jacks to post 184/7 in 20 overs. Jacks chipped in with 39* off 18. 

But Nepal didn’t let the England bowlers take upper hand as the batting unit kept the side in the hunt. Opener Kushal Bhurtel
struck 29 off 17 while skipper Rohit Paudel got to 39 off 34. Dipendra Singh Airee too played a handy knock of 44 off 29. 

Nepal needed 24 in the final two overs when Lokesh Bam got a boundary on the first ball. The batter then hit a boundary on the third delivery of the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 14 needed off 9. Nepal eventually needed 6 from one ball but Lokesh failed to make the connection and could only get one run.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ENG vs NEPEngland vs Nepalt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

PAK Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 | Is Pakistan All Set To Drop Babar Azam? Former Skipper Makes Big Claim: ‘The Anger I Saw On…’

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

PCB Denies Approaching ICC Amid T20 World Cup Boycott Row: ‘Time Will Clearly Show Who Actually Went Knocking’

LATEST NEWS

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Ahmedabad Nightmare: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy On Mosque Rooftop, Lures Him Under Pretext Of Teaching Namaz, Minor Found In Terrible State

Aasif Sheikh-Salman Khan’s ‘Secret’ Bond Revealed: How Bhaijaan Supported Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor’s Career Over the Years- All About Their Friendship

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Stress On Building Safe Environment, Call Out Parental Pressure, Say ‘Children Carry Emotional Baggage Into Classrooms’

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Decode How Schools And Parents Can Tackle Peer Pressure And Mental Health: ‘Education Must Go Beyond Grades’

First In Class Education Conclave: ‘Empathy Matters,’ Say Class XI Students As Young Minds Speak On Big Goals, Skill-Building And Leadership

Caught On Camera: Drunk Women In Bengaluru Crash Bike Into Cab, Beat Driver With Helmet, Kick Locals As Chaos Erupts

Vijayapura Private Jet Crash: Captain And Trainee Pilot Injured After Engine Glitch Forces Training Aircraft Down Mid-Route

PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

QUICK LINKS