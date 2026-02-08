LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

Sher Malla made history on Sunday as he picked up a wicket with his first ball on his T20I debut for Nepal against England in the T20 World Cup 2026

Sher Malla picked up a wicket on first ball of his T20I debut. (Photo Credits: CAN/X)
Sher Malla picked up a wicket on first ball of his T20I debut. (Photo Credits: CAN/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 8, 2026 17:31:03 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

Sher Malla achieved a rare feat during the T20 World Cup 2026 match against England as he became only the second Nepal bowler to scalp a wicket on the very first delivery of his T20I debut. Paras Khadka was the first one to pick up a wicket off the first ball of his T20I career. 

Malla removed England’s Phil Salt. 

England rode on fifties from Jacon Bethell and captain Harry Brook and a late surge from Will Jacks who chipped in with an unbeaten 39 off 18 to put 184/7 in 20 overs. Sher Malla returned with figures of 1/35 in three overs while Dipendra Singh Airee
scalped a couple for 23 runs in 3. 

“I think it’s a good score. After 6-7 overs, was kind of thinking 180, if we went well ready to sneak it up to 200, but really happy with 185. We just got to go and defend it now. (which was hard to play, spin or seam?) I think it depends what kind of seam, the off-pace deliveries for everyone was pretty hard. So the tacky nature of the wicket, probably would look to use a bit more off-pace for our seamers. But yeah, the spinners is where it definitely was a bit tougher, especially it looked like in that kind of middle period when we were trying to get on with it, it looked hard to come in and start, so we’re trying to just take a few wickets in there. (advice to his bowlers?) The seamers definitely be, use your change of pace and then get the ball into the wicket, let the wicket do the work for you. And then the spinners would be, our spinners are quite experienced. So keep the stumps in play and let their skill and let the pitch do the work,” Jacob Bethell said after the innings. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 5:31 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…
T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…
T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…
T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

