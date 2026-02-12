T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Crishan Kalugamage moved to Europe with his parents as a teenager. An Inter Milan and Lautaro Martínez fan, he works at a pizzeria in Tuscany while honing his craft as a leg-spinner.

Crishan Kalugamage picke up three wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Crishan Kalugamage picke up three wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 12, 2026 16:47:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Italy spinner Crishan Kalugamage made headlines on Thursday when he rattled the Nepal’s batting unit to scalp three wickets for just 18 runs in 4 overs. The leg-spinner’s dismissals included the wickets of captain Rohit Paudel, experienced batter Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha. A Shane Warne and Lautaro Martinez fan, Kalugamage is now making a name for himself at the highest level. 

Crishan Kalugamage’s journey

Crishan Kalugamage moved from Sri Lanka to Italy with his parents when he was a teenager, nearly twenty years ago. Today, he works at a pizzeria in Lucca, a beautiful city in the Tuscany region. Alongside his job, he has another great passion — cricket. He often jokes that pizza-making and bowling have something in common. “It’s all about the fingertips,” he says with a smile.

Kalugamage is a right-arm bowler and plays for Roma Cricket Club, one of the oldest cricket clubs in Italy. However, balancing cricket and work has not been easy for him. In Italy, Sunday is one of the busiest days for restaurants. At the same time, many cricket matches are played on Sundays. Because of this clash, he has struggled to keep steady jobs.

You Might Be Interested In

“I lost a lot of jobs,” Kalugamage told BBC Sport. “Sunday is a very busy day. Many bosses don’t like it when you miss work to play cricket.”

Despite these challenges, he continues to work hard on his game. He is currently learning from John Davison, whom Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon once called “the best spin coach in the world.” 

For now, Kalugamage’s main focus is his job at the restaurant. But he still dreams of making cricket his full-time career one day. “Now, my main job is in the restaurant. After the World Cup, we’ll see if I have a chance to play somewhere. Hopefully, in the future, it’s only cricket,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Crishan Kalugamage career

While he went wicketless in the first match against Scotland, Crishan Kalugamage bagged three in the match against Nepal. In 19 T20Is, the spinner has 20 wickets to his name and bowls at an impressive economy of 6.60. In List A matches, Kalugamage has 22 wickets in 13 games to his name. 

Also Read: U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Crishan KalugamageItaly vs NepalNepal vs Italyt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s “Home Is Where You…” Remark Sets Tone For India vs Namibia

Winter Olympics Shock: Ukrainian Athlete Barred for Helmet Honouring War Victims

Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

IND vs NAM LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

LATEST NEWS

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

US Dream Turns Deadly: Gujarat Duo Kidnapped On ‘Donkey Route’ In Azerbaijan, Family Pays Ransom After Torture Live-Streamed

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Roadmap Revealed: Elsa Bloodstone Arrives, Events, Skins & Surprises Lined Up- All You Need To Know

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

F-35 Lightning II vs Dassault Rafale: Comparing Stealth, Speed, and Combat Mastery Of Modern Air Titans

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Lava Yuva Star 3 Launches In India With 8GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery, And One Year Free Home Service At Just Rs…

The 2026 Technology Outlook: Advanced AI Emerges as the Engine of Digital Infrastructure Evolution

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

QUICK LINKS