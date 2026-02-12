U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai, according to a Cricbuzz report. The annual tournament that takes place in Navi Mumbai has 16 teams battling it out every year. The organisers normally field two teams in the competition.

“He is currently practising in Talegaon, where the Rajasthan Royals camp is underway. The camp will continue till February 21, after which Sooryavanshi will proceed to Patna and then to his hometown,” informed a source close to him.

The left-handed batter was a part of the U19 World Cup winning team that lifted the cup under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre in Zimbabwe recently. He struck a record-breaking 175 in the final against England.

𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆 Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏 Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡 Take. A. Bow 🙇 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5a0Pf4wpTw — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

Bigger the stage 🤝 Bigger the impact 🫡 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a record-breaking outing 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult6ODX #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZqS2BaddWo — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

“Honestly can’t express how I’m feeling right now. All the preparation in the last 7-8 months, the effort from the support staff, all the games we played – the Asia Cup and the series leading up to this – everything has brought us to this moment. I’m extremely happy, and I want to dedicate this award to the entire support staff who have been helping us and have been with us for the last 9 months,” Sooryavanshi who was the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of Series said after the match.

📸 📸 Moments they will never forget! 🙌 Let the celebrations begin 🇮🇳#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wGpdChSbWW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

“The preparation started from the Asia Cup and even before that. For the last eight to nine months, the support staff and the team have been working together. That preparation has played a huge role in getting us to where we are today. I can’t express it, only the players know how we have worked together for the last 9 months,” he added.

