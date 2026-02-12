LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against England in South Africa recently, is currently in Talegaon, near Nagpur, where the Rajasthan Royals have a facility.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 175 in 80 deliveries. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published: February 12, 2026 16:13 IST

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai, according to a Cricbuzz report. The annual tournament that takes place in Navi Mumbai has 16 teams battling it out every year. The organisers normally field two teams in the competition.

“He is currently practising in Talegaon, where the Rajasthan Royals camp is underway. The camp will continue till February 21, after which Sooryavanshi will proceed to Patna and then to his hometown,” informed a source close to him. 

The left-handed batter was a part of the U19 World Cup winning team that lifted the cup under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre in Zimbabwe recently. He struck a record-breaking 175 in the final against England. 

“Honestly can’t express how I’m feeling right now. All the preparation in the last 7-8 months, the effort from the support staff, all the games we played – the Asia Cup and the series leading up to this – everything has brought us to this moment. I’m extremely happy, and I want to dedicate this award to the entire support staff who have been helping us and have been with us for the last 9 months,” Sooryavanshi who was the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of Series said after the match.

“The preparation started from the Asia Cup and even before that. For the last eight to nine months, the support staff and the team have been working together. That preparation has played a huge role in getting us to where we are today. I can’t express it, only the players know how we have worked together for the last 9 months,” he added. 

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:17 PM IST
QUICK LINKS