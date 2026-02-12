LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Mocked by Former Teammates Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match | WATCH

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Mocked by Former Teammates Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match | WATCH

Pakistan are all set to play India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. Babar Azam has so far scored 15 off 18 and 46 off 32 against Netherlands and USA respectively.

Babar Azam could only manage 15 off 18 against Netherlands. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam could only manage 15 off 18 against Netherlands. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 12, 2026 13:25:54 IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Mocked by Former Teammates Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match | WATCH

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been facing criticism for his strike-rate in the recent T20 matches. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, former Pakistan players are seen mocking the right-handed batter. 

“The crowd coordinator won’t have to get food that day. The whole team will get food,” Babar’s former teammate Ahmed Shehzad said.

“If Babar, let us say, with a strike rate of 160… Yes. Keep it like that. If he plays innings with a strike rate of 160 and helps Pakistan win, Amir will take his retirement back,” the show host added.

“Let us be realistic. If he plays a match-winning inning with a strike rate of 150 and scores 50 plus, then all these conditions are on,” Shehzad replied and Mohammad Amir agreed. 

“He does not even bat that long,” Rashid Latif quipped.

Pakistan are set to face India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday in Colombo. The Men in Green have won both their encounters. They first defeated Netherlands in the tournament opener and then USA. The win against the Dutch was a hard fought one as the match went down the wire. 

Pakistan needed 29 in the last two overs when Faheem Ashraf came in for the rescue and struck an unbeaten 29 off 11 to take the side home. Babar had scored 15 off 18 in that game. Later, the victory against USA was a convincing one. Pakistan put up 190/9 in 20 overs where Babar struck 46 off 32. He started off in cautious manner but took on Harmeet Singh in one of the overs and smashed 17 runs in five balls to push the paddle. 

The USA were eventually restricted to 158/8 as Pakistan clinched a 32-run win. 

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:25 PM IST
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Mocked by Former Teammates Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match | WATCH

QUICK LINKS