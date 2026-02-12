IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Likely in India’s Playing XI For Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Fit | India Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

India started off the T20 World cup 2026 edition on a winning note after defeating USA in their first clash in Mumbai. The Men in Blue will now face Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday. While the Indian batting unit struggled a bit in the first match after getting reduced to 77/6, captain Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock and helped the side making a contribution of 84* off 49 as the hosts put up 161/9.

Later, bowlers performed exceptionally well to restrict the opposition to 132/8 in 20 overs.

Team News

Opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from hospital. He was hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday.

“Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate earlier confirmed that the opener was recovering from a stomach bug. “Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he will be available in two days,” he said.

“We’re waiting on Abhishek’s fitness, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate added.

If Abhishek is not fit then wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson might open the innings along side Ishan Kishan. There was an injury scare for Ishan and was seen limping off during a net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. He injured his toe during the training session in the evening. After he suffered a blow on his toe, he immediately left the ground in pain and lay on his back under the close observation of the physician.

Head to Head

India and Namibia played only one T20I clash at the T20 Cup 2021 in Dubai. India defeated Namibia by 9 wickets.

Probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

