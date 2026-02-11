T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash

After Abhishek Sharma, the Indian cricket team has received a fresh blow as keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become a doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia on February 12 in Delhi. Ishan Kishan suffered a fresh injury scare and was seen limping off during a net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Ishan Kishan Suffers Toe Injury During Net Session in Delhi Ahead Of IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Ishan Kishan, who has been in a red-hot form of late in the build-up for India’s ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, injured his toe during the training session in the evening. The injury scare has come just a day before their second T20 World Cup 2026 match. After he suffered a blow on his toe, he immediately left the ground in pain and lay on his back under the close observation of the physician.

The incident took place during India’s net session, where they were preparing for their match against Namibia. Ishan Kishan, who is being touted to open the innings for the Indian cricket team, was doing the batting drills in the nets. Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable in the previous match for India, was up with the ball against the batter.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Leaves Ishan Kishan in Visible Pain at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Reportedly, it was a stunning yorker from Jasprit Bumrah that landed directly on Ishan’s left toe. Ishan was down immediately after he suffered the blow and looked in a lot of pain.

Much to the relief of the Indian camp, Ishan Kishan was able to get back on his feet and resume training. He continued batting for another five minutes before he eventually left the nets. The shock came during the latter half of his session, and he appeared to be in some discomfort even after receiving the treatment.

Tilak Varma Shares Latest Update on Abhishek Sharma’s Fitness

Amid all the uncertainty over the participation of the power-hitter, Abhishek Sharma, the Indian cricket team will be hoping to have Ishan fit for India’s game against Namibia on Thursday.

Talking about Abhishek Sharma, the opener was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Wednesday after he was treated for a stomach-related illness. Speaking about him in the press conference ahead of IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 match, Tilak Varma revealed that Abhishek has been feeling better, but a call on his availability will be taken only on matchday.

“Abhishek went to the hospital, he went to get some tests done, and has been discharged now. He is doing well. We will decide how he feels tomorrow and take a call on the game,” Tilak said.

