IND vs NAM: ‘True 360-Degree Player’ — Namibia Captain Praises Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Delhi

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus had high praise for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of their Group A clash, calling him a “true 360-degree player” and backing his return to form.

“I think the batting unit is very special because Surya brings a range of skills to the table. Sky, as everyone says, is back in form,” Erasmus said during the pre-match press conference.

One of the biggest positives for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 has been captain Surya’s return to form. After enduring an extended slump — scoring just 100 runs in 11 innings — the Mumbai batter rediscovered his rhythm during the New Zealand T20I series in January.

The 35-year-old piled up 242 runs at an average of 80.66 and a strike rate of over 196, including three fifties, guiding India to a dominant 4-1 series win. He was subsequently named Player of the Series in India’s final assignment before the T20 World Cup.

“Honestly, I never thought he was out of form, but he’s clearly finding his rhythm now. He’s a true 360-degree player,” Erasmus acknowledged the challenge of containing a batter capable of dominating all areas of the ground.

Suryakumar carried that momentum into the World Cup opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium, where he produced a match-winning unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. With India reeling at 77 for six, the skipper anchored the innings and lifted the team to a competitive 161/9 in 20 overs, underlining his return to peak form at a crucial time.

Raising the bar 🔝#TeamIndia Captain Surya Kumar Yadav went past Virat Kohli’s tally of 16 Player of the Match awards in T20Is with his match-winning knock vs USA 👏#T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/rvEKGebaTO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2026

Meanwhile, India opener Abhishek Sharma was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment for a stomach-related illness. Teammate Tilak Varma confirmed the update ahead of India’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

“When we reached Delhi, he went to the hospital for scans. He was discharged today. He is doing well,” Tilak said. “We have one more day before the game. Whether he plays will depend on how he feels tomorrow.”

Abhishek will take a couple of days to rest and recover fully, with the team management keen to have him at full fitness for Sunday’s high-profile match between India and Pakistan.

