LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

A historic double Super Over between South Africa and Afghanistan sparks a meme fest online. Fans react to one of the craziest matches of the T20 World Cup 2026.

SA vs AFG Thriller: Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - AFP
SA vs AFG Thriller: Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 11, 2026 16:28:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: History was created during the SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 match as it turned out to be an absolute blockbuster game, resulting in a double Super Over in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs AFG Match Goes to Double Super Over

Coming out to bat first, the South African cricket team posted a target of 187 runs for six wickets for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the chase for the Afghanistan cricket team with his stunning knock of 84 runs. While Gurbaz received a little support from the middle order, he was also backed by Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad, who struck some big shots to keep the team in the competition.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada had 12 runs to defend with just the last wicket left; however, two no-balls flipped the tables for the Afghanistan cricket team. All of a sudden, Afghanistan required 2 runs from 3 balls and had a free hit to come. It looked straightforward: get a run to draw the match and then score the winning run from the final two deliveries.

You Might Be Interested In

Instead, the team ended up chasing the second that was never there. The innings eventually ended in a run-out. 

Ball-By-Ball Of First Super-Over Of SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 Match:

Ball 1: Maharaj to Nabi – dot ball.

Ball 2: Maharaj to Nabi – OUT! Caught at the point. Afghanistan now needs 24 runs from 4 balls, and the game looks to be slipping away.

Ball 3: Maharaj to Gurbaz – six!

Ball 4: Maharaj to Gurbaz – another six.

Ball 5: Maharaj to Gurbaz – six again! Three in a row. Afghanistan needs 6 off the last ball to force another Super Over.

Ball 6: Maharaj to Gurbaz – OUT! South Africa, keep calm and win the match.

Ball-By-Ball Of Second Super-Over Of SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 Match:

There was more drama in store. Afghanistan posted the score of 17 batting first, needing 7 more runs to win off the last ball. Tristan Stubbs smacked a stunning six to enforce a second Super Over.

Ball 1: Omarzai to Stubbs – he hits it over cow corner for a six.

Ball 2: Omarzai to Stubbs – just a single this time.

Ball 3: Omarzai to Miller – they run two. South Africa move to 9 after 3 balls.

Ball 4: Omarzai to Miller – huge six! South Africa now has 15 from 4 balls.

Ball 5: Omarzai to Miller – another six off a full toss. Two in a row, and South Africa take 21 from 5 balls.

Ball 6: Omarzai to Miller – they pick up two more runs.

Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with reactions from the fans on the double super-over of the SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 match. Check out some of the best reactions from the fans:

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Receives Backing as Abhishek Sharma Misses India vs Namibia Match

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsDouble Super-OverInternational Cricket NewsSA vs AFGSA vs AFG Double Super Oversuper-overt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Receives Backing as Abhishek Sharma Misses India vs Namibia Match

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Reveals One Player Who ‘Made His Life Easier’, Praises Suryakumar Yadav’s Leadership Ahead of IND vs NAM Match

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands With Salman Ali Agha? ICC-PCB Talks Spark Buzz

SA vs AFG LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS