SA vs AFG Thriller: “Peak Cinema..” – Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: History was created during the SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 match as it turned out to be an absolute blockbuster game, resulting in a double Super Over in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Coming out to bat first, the South African cricket team posted a target of 187 runs for six wickets for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the chase for the Afghanistan cricket team with his stunning knock of 84 runs. While Gurbaz received a little support from the middle order, he was also backed by Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad, who struck some big shots to keep the team in the competition.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada had 12 runs to defend with just the last wicket left; however, two no-balls flipped the tables for the Afghanistan cricket team. All of a sudden, Afghanistan required 2 runs from 3 balls and had a free hit to come. It looked straightforward: get a run to draw the match and then score the winning run from the final two deliveries.

Instead, the team ended up chasing the second that was never there. The innings eventually ended in a run-out.

Ball-By-Ball Of First Super-Over Of SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 Match:

Ball 1: Maharaj to Nabi – dot ball.

Ball 2: Maharaj to Nabi – OUT! Caught at the point. Afghanistan now needs 24 runs from 4 balls, and the game looks to be slipping away.

Ball 3: Maharaj to Gurbaz – six!

Ball 4: Maharaj to Gurbaz – another six.

Ball 5: Maharaj to Gurbaz – six again! Three in a row. Afghanistan needs 6 off the last ball to force another Super Over.

Ball 6: Maharaj to Gurbaz – OUT! South Africa, keep calm and win the match.

Ball-By-Ball Of Second Super-Over Of SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 Match:

There was more drama in store. Afghanistan posted the score of 17 batting first, needing 7 more runs to win off the last ball. Tristan Stubbs smacked a stunning six to enforce a second Super Over.

Ball 1: Omarzai to Stubbs – he hits it over cow corner for a six.

Ball 2: Omarzai to Stubbs – just a single this time.

Ball 3: Omarzai to Miller – they run two. South Africa move to 9 after 3 balls.

Ball 4: Omarzai to Miller – huge six! South Africa now has 15 from 4 balls.

Ball 5: Omarzai to Miller – another six off a full toss. Two in a row, and South Africa take 21 from 5 balls.

Ball 6: Omarzai to Miller – they pick up two more runs.

Best Twitter Reactions From Double Super Over In T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with reactions from the fans on the double super-over of the SA vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026 match. Check out some of the best reactions from the fans:

Those who missed AFG vs SA today…bro you just fumbled the most insane T20WC match of 2026 🔥 #SAvsAFG #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/muDkUrYrWS — Vanshika Lodhi (@vanshikalodhi21) February 11, 2026

Peak cricket Super over in afg vs Sa pic.twitter.com/xtqWPLOTtg — Aaditya.. (@Quickadii) February 11, 2026

2 Minutes of Silence For Those Who Missed SA vs AFG match pic.twitter.com/r9zJF7JJN9 — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) February 11, 2026

History made at the T20 World Cup! 🤯🔥

AFG vs SA goes to a 2nd Super Over absolute madness! 🏏💥

Nerves, big hits, heart-stopping moments… this is why we love cricket.

One of the greatest T20 games ever! 👏#T20WorldCup #SAvAFG #DoubleSuperOver pic.twitter.com/bwkMwUyygm — Game on India 🇮🇳 (@raunakk45) February 11, 2026

SA vs AFG WHAT A MATCH Afghanistan lost by his own mistake

They shouldn’t have sent nabi over gurbaaz — ••TAUKIR•• (@iitaukir) February 11, 2026

🚨 SUPER OVER TIE SHOCKER: SA vs AFG 🚨 It’s DEADLOCKED in the Super Over – pure chaos Who’s taking the win? #T20WorldCup #SAvsAFG pic.twitter.com/XDgN5bNzFH — MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) February 11, 2026

