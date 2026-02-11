LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Receives Backing as Abhishek Sharma Misses India vs Namibia Match

Abhishek Sharma is hospitalized ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, with Sanju Samson set to replace him. Coach Ryan ten Doeschate reassures Samson, highlighting his professionalism despite poor form.

Abhishek Sharma Sanju Samson (image credits : X)
Abhishek Sharma Sanju Samson (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 11, 2026 13:25:34 IST

Team India is set to play their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia on Thursday, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, the squad has been hit with a setback as one of their key batters, Abhishek Sharma, has been hospitalized due to a stomach infection, putting his participation in the match in doubt.

Abhishek  Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past two days. “Some tests are being conducted to determine the exact nature of the problem. Sharma’s fitness concern comes at a critical time, with India’s next T20 World Cup fixture being a high-profile clash against Pakistan on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Losing Sharma for consecutive matches could impact India’s batting stability.

Sharma is ruled out against Namibia, experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is expected to step in and fill the void in the playing XI. Samson’s inclusion would strengthen India’s middle order and provide a reliable option behind the stumps, giving the team flexibility and experience in the lineup. This opportunity could also be crucial for Samson to re-establish himself on the international stage.

Sanju Samson has been struggling with form in early 2026, averaging just 17.46 in 15 T20I innings. His recent performances include several single-digit scores and even a golden duck. This marks a sharp contrast to his peak in late 2024, when he scored three T20I centuries and played a key role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, highlighting a period of inconsistency in his game.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate  continued support for Sanju.“We also know it’s not just one game, there are probably five or six more to win. Every squad member plays a crucial role in our ambitions. It’s about ensuring Sanju feels comfortable again and understands where he fits in, whether as an injury replacement or a form-based option.”

“There are absolutely no concerns with Sanju. He’s a solid professional, great around the group, training well and bringing positive energy, exactly what we expect from everyone,” he added.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS