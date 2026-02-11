T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Chalo Aap Piche Hato’ – Mohammed Siraj Reacts To Unruly Crowd In Viral Video

Mohammed Siraj has once again found himself in the spotlight as a video of him has gone viral on the internet, in which he was seen losing his cool over an excited crowd.

VIDEO – Mohammed Siraj Loses Patience and Warns Fans to Behave

In the video, Siraj is surrounded by a large number of fans going wild to click selfies and get autographs from the superstar bowler. The situation soon became chaotic, and even the security team was seen struggling to control the fans. As the chaos grew, Mohammed Siraj lost his patience and raised his voice, asking the fans to behave while he made his way to his car. He also warned the fans that he would leave if the disturbance continued.

Watch the viral video:

Siraj had gone somewhere, and suddenly the crowd surrounded him and swarmed him like bees. 🤯 The situation went out of control, and finally Siraj’s patience snapped — he lashed out at the crowd in anger. 🤬 Guys, he is a human being too.

Siraj’s Spain Travel Plans Cancelled After Sudden India Call Up

It has to be noted that Mohammed Siraj’s plans to travel to Spain to watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad changed abruptly as he got India’s call-up. Mohammed Siraj was brought up in replacement for the injured Harshit Rana in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad last week.

Dream Comeback in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Talking about his performance, Mohammed Siraj made a dream comeback in India’s T20 World Cup 2026’s opening match against the USA. He led the bowling attack with a powerful performance, making an immediate impact with the ball. After the game, Siraj expressed how Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav first broke the news about his selection. Siraj revealed that at first, he thought that SKY was joking. He revealed:

“Two days ago Surya bhai said: “Miyaan bags pack kaar aur aaja (Pack your bags and come (to Mumbai)). I told him “Bhai mazaak mat karo kyon ki yeh to honewala hain nahi (Brother please don’t joke as this won’t happen). But he said ‘mai sach keh raha hoon, ready ho ja’ (I am telling you the truth, get ready),”

Siraj revealed that after talking to Surya, he received a call from Indian selector Pragyan Ojha, who confirmed the news with a phone call. By that time, Siraj had already booked his tickets for the La Liga match and was preparing for a break in Madrid. He felt grateful for the big opportunity. He said:

“Then (India selector Pragyan) Ojha bhai called me… Whatever the almighty has written, no one can change that,”

Hard Work Behind the Scenes Pays Off

Even though Mohammed Siraj was not part of the original T20 World Cup 2026 squad, initially, he stayed focused and kept working hard in domestic cricket. He revealed that India’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, had sent him a message during that time. He said he couldn’t talk to him because he was exhausted after playing two four-day matches back-to-back.

As he got on his flight to Mumbai for the T20 World Cup, Siraj said he never thought he would get another chance to play in such a big tournament. Siraj’s normal travel plan to Madrid turned into a memorable comeback for Team India, all thanks to his dedication and hard work.

