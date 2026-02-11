LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Following Barcelona's Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

Following Barcelona’s Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

UEFA and Real Madrid have reached an agreement to settle their legal dispute over the failed European Super League, ending years of tension and reaffirming commitment to sporting merit and competition stability.

Real Madrid and European Super league (image credits : X)
Real Madrid and European Super league (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 11, 2026 20:42:08 IST

Following Barcelona's Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

 

UEFA and Real Madrid have reached an agreement to finally resolve their bitter legal feud over the controversial European Super League (ESL), the Spanish club and European soccer’s governing body confirmed on Wednesday.

The settlement, described as an “agreement of principles,” was reached after months of negotiations involving UEFA, the European Football Clubs (EFC) association, and Real Madrid. The joint statement emphasized that the agreement will uphold sporting merit and promote the overall well-being of European club football. Once implemented, the principles will also bring an end to the ongoing legal disputes tied to the Super League.

The European Super League saga began in 2021, when 12 elite clubs—including Real Madrid—announced plans for a breakaway competition aimed at rivaling UEFA’s Champions League. Widespread backlash from fans, governments, and football associations led most clubs, particularly six from the English Premier League, to withdraw their support within days. Only Real Madrid and Barcelona continued to back the project, which threatened to destabilize European football.

In October 2025, Real Madrid sought compensation from UEFA after the Regional Court of Madrid dismissed appeals filed by UEFA, LaLiga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) concerning the legality of the Super League. The dispute further fueled tensions between the club and European authorities. Last week, Barcelona formally withdrew from the Super League initiative, leaving Real Madrid as the sole remaining advocate of the competition.

The clubs and UEFA stressed that the settlement is intended to restore stability and fairness in European football. It underscores the importance of cooperation between governing bodies and clubs and aims to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

Attempts to revive the breakaway idea resurfaced in December 2024 under the “Unify League” concept, which proposed a 96-club tournament divided into four leagues. However, this plan also failed to gain traction due to resistance from national associations, fans, and established competitions.

With the agreement now in place, UEFA and Real Madrid hope to move past the legal battles and controversies surrounding the Super League. The resolution highlights a shared commitment to the integrity of European football, ensuring that major competitions like the Champions League remain rooted in sporting merit rather than closed-door arrangements or breakaway initiatives.

This settlement marks the official end of one of European football’s most contentious chapters, allowing both sides to focus on the future development of club competitions and maintaining trust between governing bodies and elite clubs.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:42 PM IST
