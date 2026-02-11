LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

IND vs NAM: Abhishek Sharma's, world's no.1 T20I batter, fitness is also crucial ahead of the high-profile India versus Pakistan clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

Last updated: February 11, 2026 19:36:20 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Team India fans as explosive opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from hospital ahead of the Group A clash against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. The world No. 1 T20I batter was hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection.

India’s designated No. 3 in T20Is, Tilak Varma, shared an update on Abhishek’s recovery during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. He said a decision on Abhishek’s inclusion in the playing XI will be taken on matchday.

“Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

The 25-year-old was dismissed for a duck in India’s T20 World Cup opener against USA in Mumbai, after which Sanju Samson replaced him in the field. It is understood that Abhishek’s condition worsened after the team reached Delhi. 



India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate earlier confirmed that the opener was recovering from a stomach bug. “Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he will be available in two days,” he said.

“We’re waiting on Abhishek’s fitness, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate added.

Abhishek’s fitness is also crucial ahead of the high-profile clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. With a big question mark over Abhishek’s fitness, it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to travel, train with the team, and take the field in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Samson batted in the nets on Tuesday and spent time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, indicating his return to Team India’s playing 11 against Namibia.

In more positive news, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return against Namibia after missing the opener due to illness. He trained in Delhi on Tuesday and bowled at full intensity.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has also rejoined the squad after recovering from a side strain suffered during the New Zealand series. He bowled in the nets and faced throwdowns during Tuesday’s session.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:05 PM IST
QUICK LINKS