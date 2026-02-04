“One Of The Most Dangerous Sides”: MS Dhoni Praises Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni has put his weight behind the Suryakumar Yadav-led side and said that the current team is one of the most dangerous ones.

“It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time,” MS Dhoni was quoted as saying.

Dhoni who led Team India to the World Cup winning triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007 noted that dew will play a crucial role during the tournament.

“What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that. If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not. If the conditions remain neutral,” Dhoni said.

The wicket-keeper also reminded that T20 format is an unpredictable one and a single off day can change things completely.

“The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that’s the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that’s where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team,” MSD said.







India will begin the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA in Mumbai on Saturday (February 7). The Men in Blue will go into the tournament as the defending champions having won the trophy in 2024 edition under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Current captain Suryakumar Yadav was also a part of that team and took a very important catch in the final.

