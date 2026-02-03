U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

India will be up against Afghanistan in the semifinal of the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare on Wednesday. The Ayush Mhatre-led team has momentum on its side as they have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and etched a comprehensive win against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India defeated Pakistan by 58 runs.

Here we take a look at the Indian players to watch out for in the semis.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

You just can't bowl him there! 🔥😍 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi frees his arms and tonks his first MAXIMUM of the game in style! ⚡







India’s aggressive batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one player to watch out for sure. The left-handed batter has scored runs for India consistently but hasn’t got a big one. Suryavanshi has been giving quick starts to the Indian team and would now look to notch up a big score in this all important semis.

Ayush Mhatre

Captain Ayush Mhatre has been going through a rough patch with the bat but the youngster has come in handy with the ball in the last two outings. The right-hander has picked up 6 wickets in the last two matches. Mhatre returned with figures of 3/14 against Zimbabwe and then picked up three for 21 against Pakistan. While the skipper has been performing well with the ball, he would look to make valuable contribution with the bat too.

ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ ಸೈಲೆಂಟ್ ಆಗಿರಬಹುದು, ಆದ್ರೆ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಹಾದಿ ತೋರಿಸಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಚತುರ ನಾಯಕ Ayush Mhatre.👏







Kanishk Chouhan

A big performance on the big stage! 🙌 Kanishk Chouhan is the Player of the Match for his valuable all-round contributions as India U19 win by 5️⃣8️⃣ runs 👏







Kanishk Chouhan played a very important role in India’s win against Pakistan. The boys in blue were in a tricky situation when Kanishk chipped in with 35 off 29 deliveries and then returned with figures 1/30 in 10 overs. India would need him to replicate that performance in the semi-final.

Vihaan Malhotra

A fine century! 👏🏻👌🏻 Coming out to bat under a bit of pressure, Vihaan Malhotra registered a stunning knock which guided Team India to a huge total against hosts! 🙌🏻







Vihaan Malhotra is another player to watch out for. Malhotra has already struck a hundred in the tournament stamping his authority with the bat. While he just managed to get 21 off 43 against Pakistan, Vihaan would be looking to get back on track and scored runs for India.

