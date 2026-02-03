“Not in the Same League as India”: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Blunt Take on ‘Minnows’ Pakistan

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said that it’s no big deal if India-Pakistan match doesn’t happen. He further added that the previous Pakistan teams were strong but not this unit.

“India-Pakistan match, if it does not happen, no big deal. Honestly, for a long time now, the actual game has never lived up to the hype and the drama we built up before the match. And the reason for that is obvious. It’s that India and Pakistan are not in the same league anymore. Earlier, in the 90s and before, it was fun because Pakistan was a strong team. But not anymore. Now, when India beats Pakistan, it is almost like India is beating the minnows. Earlier, you could have felt good on beating Pakistan,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.







“That’s how Pakistan cricket has deteriorated. I saw that in the Asia Cup as well. You just have to compare the young players that come through the Indian cricket system versus the Pakistan cricket system. It’s the difference between the earth and the sky,” he added.

The ex-Indian player further said that the matches against Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa are the ones to watch out for.

“If India-Pakistan does not happen in this world event, it is not a big deal because you still have Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. Those are the matches to watch, and those are the teams that India needs to beat for us to feel proud about this Indian team. I think it is a non-event and is not going to bring down the value of the tournament,” the former Indian batter signed off.

