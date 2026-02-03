LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy

Pakistan who have been placed in Group A along side Namibia, Netherlands, USA and India will begin the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against the Dutch in Colombo.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 3, 2026 16:44:40 IST

Pakistan team has arrived in Colombo for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will begin the campaign against Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. Pakistan have been placed in Group A along side Namibia, Netherlands, USA and India.

The Pakistan Government had earlier announced that the team will feature in the tournament but will boycott the match against India.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Later in a statement, ICC noted, “The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”





The ICC said that such “selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.” The statement went on to stress the importance of fairness and integrity in ICC tournaments, saying, “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.”While the ICC acknowledged that governments play a role in national policy, it expressed concern over the wider impact of Pakistan’s stance. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement read.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 4:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS