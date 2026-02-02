LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'Consider Long-Term Implications'

ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘Consider Long-Term Implications’

The ICC has reacted to Pakistan’s refusal to play India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stressing that selective participation undermines fairness and the spirit of the tournament. The ICC urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider, highlighting the impact on global cricket and fans worldwide.

ICC Responds to Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India (Image: ANI, file photo)
ICC Responds to Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 00:13:19 IST

ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'Consider Long-Term Implications'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued its first official statement after Pakistan reportedly refused to play against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The fresh development has come as a shock to the cricketing world as it is one of the most anticipated clashes in international cricket.

In its statement, the ICC noted, “The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.” The governing body added that it is still awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the matter.

Selective Participation Undermines Tournament Fairness, Says ICC

The ICC said that such “selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.” The statement went on to stress the importance of fairness and integrity in ICC tournaments, saying, “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.”

While the ICC acknowledged that governments play a role in national policy, it expressed concern over the wider impact of Pakistan’s stance. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement read.

ICC Urges PCB to Consider Long-Term Impact on Cricket

The ICC also urged the PCB to consider the long-term effects on cricket in Pakistan, adding, “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

The governing body further highlighted that all members, including Pakistan, share responsibility for the successful delivery of the T20 World Cup. The ICC concluded, “The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”

The statement comes amid reports that Pakistan has refused to play India. The Pakistan government issued an official statement on X saying that “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.” 

Also read: BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 12:13 AM IST
Tags: iccindia-pakistant20 world cup

