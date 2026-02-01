LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

Pakistan will not play India in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture scheduled for February 15 in Colombo

India vs Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)
India vs Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 1, 2026 20:54:06 IST

BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

In a massive turn around, Pakistan has decided to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India. The Government of Pakistan made a post on their social media that said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Pakistan were scheduled to face India on February 15 in Colombo for their T20 World Cup fixture.

Earlier, after Bangladesh opted out of, Pakistan reportedly also considered to withdraw from the tournament. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told reporters.

Pakistan to boycott India match
Pakistan to boycott India match
Pakistan to boycott India match

Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan will forfeit the two points from their game against India if they boycott the fixture. Clause 16.10.7 states that in the event of a forfeit, “the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team’s innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.”

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 8:27 PM IST
BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

QUICK LINKS