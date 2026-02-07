LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin its opening ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with musical performances by Badshah and Nora Fatehi and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Sivamani.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 7, 2026 15:33:21 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

The ICC Men T20 World Cup 2026 is the official start of the year on February 7 and there is already anticipation not only of cricket but also of the grand Opening Ceremony that will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When Is T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The ceremony, which is scheduled at 6:00 PM IST, will be a dramatic prelude to the inaugural of the tournament which will see the India, the defending champions, play against USA later in the evening. The fans will have a mix of music, dance and colorful acts that will be aimed at capturing the excitement of this huge global cricketing event. The event is followed by a month of T20 drama in India and Sri Lanka where 20 international teams will take part in 55 matches leading to a highly exciting final on March 8, 2026. 

Who Is Performing At T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The line up of the performers of the Opening Ceremony is announced and it is sure to be a star-studded and high energy one. Badshah, a chart topping rapper and singer, will be the main attraction of the entertainment program with a live musical presentation, whereas actor and dancer Nora Fatehi will add vigorous choreography and stage presence to the event. They will also be accompanied by neo classical musician, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and legendary percussionist, Sivamani whose acts will be a combination of classical and modern day to give them a unique feel. The combination of these artists will assist in establishing the festive mood prior to the field action commencing with India vs USA match at 7:00 PM IST.

Where Can You Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming is not officially announced by Jio Hotstar or star sports network, however there are reports that it would be live streamed on Jio Hotstar and star sports network. Right after the ceremony the match, India vs USA will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK At T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Likely to Drop India Boycott After Sri Lanka Warning, Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS