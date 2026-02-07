LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK At T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Likely to Drop India Boycott After Sri Lanka Warning, Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK: Pakistan are likely to reconsider their proposed India boycott at the T20 World Cup 2026 after Sri Lanka’s warning over financial and sporting fallout. With pressure mounting, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi may now review the decision.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play on February 15. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India and Pakistan are scheduled to play on February 15. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 7, 2026 14:45:21 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to consult the Government on the request from Sri Lanka Cricket Board to reconsider the decision of boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, according to PTI.

“Obviously, Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government-to-government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that,” an agency source stated.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will inform the Prime Minister about the email regarding the boycott of the India match, and a decision will be made by Monday,” the source explained.

The Pakistan Government had earlier said that the national side will feature in the T20 World Cup but will not play their match against India scheduled for February 15.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Later in a statement, ICC noted, “The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

The ICC said that such “selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.” The statement went on to stress the importance of fairness and integrity in ICC tournaments, saying, “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.”While the ICC acknowledged that governments play a role in national policy, it expressed concern over the wider impact of Pakistan’s stance. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement read.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:45 PM IST
