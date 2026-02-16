LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: "If It Was In My Hands…" Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

Shahid Afridi reacted to Shaheen Afridi’s performance vs India, making a candid remark that quickly went viral after the IND vs PAK clash.

T20 World Cup: "If It Was In My Hands..." Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After India's Defeat | Image Source - AFP
T20 World Cup: "If It Was In My Hands..." Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After India's Defeat | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 16, 2026 17:13:12 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has lashed out at Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he failed to perform against the arch-rivals India in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only speedster used by the Salman Ali Agha-led side during India’s first innings, which had six spinners playing that game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Failed Again Against Team India During IND vs PAK

Shaheen Shah Afridi turned out to be the most expensive bowler for the side as he conceded 31 runs and picked only 1 wicket during the two overs he bowled. Shaheen Shah Afridi went over 15 runs per over. 

Apart from him, star batter Babar Azam also failed with the bat. Babar Azam is getting criticized from all around for his shot selection during the IND vs PAK game. Babar Azam played a horrible knock when his side needed him the most. Pakistan was already three wickets down in the chase of 176 runs when Babar Azam walked out to bat, and he only lasted seven balls in the middle, scoring five runs. He was dismissed by Axar Patel. 

Talking about the experienced Pakistan player, Shadab Khan, he also disappointed with his bowling. He leaked 17 runs in the only over he bowled. With the bat, he could only score 14 runs off 15 balls. 

After the disappointing performances against the Indian cricket team, these three seasoned campaigners are receiving criticism from left, right, and center. 

Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-Law Shaheen, Babar Azam, And Shadab Khan Axed After Defeat Against Team India

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi, who is also the father-in-law of Shaheen Shah Afridi, slammed these experienced cricketers on the same lines. He didn’t spare his own son-in-law while criticising their performances. He stressed that Pakistan’s team management needs to test the bench strength in their final Group A match, against Namibia, and boost their confidence, in order to make it to the Super 8 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. 

“If I were to make a decision here, then I would say drop Babar, Shaheen, and Shadab. Give new players an opportunity against Namibia and build their confidence. We have been seeing this for a long time now that the senior players have not been performing well against good teams, and if they can’t, then give others a chance,” he said.

Watch the video:

Mohammad Yousaf Also Slammed Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shadab Khan

Former Pakistan player Mohammad Yousaf also took to his official X handle and claimed that the time’s up for Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shadab Khan. He also wrote that now is the time to try out new faces in Pakistan’s T20 squad. He wrote:

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf wrote on X.

Check out the Tweet:

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team will be meeting Namibia in their next group stage clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. Pakistan can’t afford another defeat as it would knock them out of the T20 World Cup 2026. If Namibia manages to win, then the USA would join the Indian cricket team in qualifying for the Super 8s from the group stage.

If Pakistan lost against Namibia, then they would be on levels with the USA on points, however, an inferior net run rate would knock them out of the tournament. 

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 5:07 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

QUICK LINKS