‘India Won’t Qualify For Semi-Finals’: Mohammad Amir Questions India’s Batting Ahead Of IND vs SA | T20 World Cup 2026

Former Australia pacer Mohammad Amir has made a bold call on India’s chances in the T20 World Cup 2026 and stated that the Suryakumar Yadav-led team has struggled with their batting and South Africa and West Indies have been in brilliant touch.

“If you see their matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team,” Amir said while explaining why he doesn’t think India would make it to the semi-finals.

India’s Campaign

India registered a place in the Super 8 stage after winning all their Group stage matches in the tournament. India defeated USA, Namibia, Pakistan and Netherlands to keep a 100% win record. The Men in Blue have now been placed along side Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies in Super 8 stage.

Group stage ✅

🆙 next Super 8 👊 Presenting #TeamIndia‘s next set of fixtures as we move ahead in #T20WorldCup 2026 🗓️#MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/lsuvCwzYOv — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2026

India first defeated USA in Mumbai after Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat while clinched a win against Namibia in New Delhi. The team then went to Colombo to face Pakistan and etched a comprehensive win against them. Ishan Kishan and bowlers anchored the Suryakumar Yadav’s unit to a win. They defeated Netherlands to conclude the group stage.

Ending the group stage on a massive high 🙌 A look at the best moments that sealed the win for #TeamIndia against the Netherlands! #T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/x2w2dHvXee — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2026

India in Super 8

India will begin the Super 8 stage against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday before flying to Chennai for their second Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. On March 1, the Men in Blue will lock horns with West Indies in their final Super 8 match in Kolkata.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

