Meet Imran Khwaja — Jay Shah’s Deputy Leading Talks to Resolve IND vs PAK Match Standoff

Pakistan’s stance of boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India has been a major talking point. The Pakistan Government announced on social media that the team will feature in the marquee event but won’t play the match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

ICC is in no mood to entertain PCB’s stance of boycotting the high-voltage game. The discussions have been held in Lahore to resolve the issue. wherein ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam, and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi were present.

Who is Imran Khawaja?

A lawyer by profession, the 64-year-old has been part of the ICC’s inner circle since 2008 and deputy chair since 2017. Khwaja is a Singapore Cricket Association representative. He played a massive role in democratising the ICC to ensure the associate nations have a stringer say and voting power during Shashank Manohar’s tenure.

Khwaja was re-elected as the Associate Member Director at the ICC AGM earlier this year.

While India are slated to play their next game against Namibia in Delhi on February 12, Pakistan take on USA on Tuesday.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have the final say on whether Pakistan would go ahead with their boycott of the match against India in T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Geo News reported on Monday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly expected to meet Sharif on Monday and brief him on the former’s meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation.

