Novak Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner in Five-Set Australian Open 2026 Semifinal, To Face Carlos Alcaraz in Final

Australian Open 2026: “The old dog still got it”… Novak Djokovic silenced doubters to storm into the final at Melbourne Park, defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner in a gripping five-set semifinal, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

The former world No. 1 kept his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title alive and will face world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final. Alcaraz advanced after overcoming Alexander Zverev in the longest semifinal in Australian Open history.

The 38-year-old, chasing an 11th Australian Open crown, also set a new Open Era record for the most wins over top-10 opponents at a single Grand Slam, registering 20 such victories in Melbourne to draw level with Rafael Nadal’s French Open record.

Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending 11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title that has eluded him.

Can we all agree that Novak Djokovic is the greatest athlete of all time? 🐐pic.twitter.com/3Hmu7lQMI7 — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) January 30, 2026







In the post-match interview, Djokovic mentioned about the length of the contest against Sinner.

“It feels surreal. Playing almost four hours, coming close to 2am. I’m reminiscing about playing Rafa in 2012. The quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew this was the only way to win against him. He won the past five matches against me and I told him at the net thanks for allowing me this. He pushed me to the very limit.”

11NSANITY 🤯 Novak Djokovic secures a spot in his eleventh AO final!#AO26 pic.twitter.com/W8CiSGk44U — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026

“Tonight has been one of the – if not the best – support for me in Australia. I’m looking forward to seeing Carlos on Sunday, even though it feels as if I’ve won [the title] tonight. I hope I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic needed incredible fortune to reach the semi-finals, with his quarter-final opponent Lorenzo Musetti retiring injured after taking the first two sets. The Serb enjoyed a walkover in the fourth round as well, when Jakub Mensik pulled out.

The crowd is chanting Novak Djokovic’s name as he speaks. Amazing scenes. Novak Djokovic: “I’m at a loss for words. Thank you for the support. You have all been incredible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all.” ❤️pic.twitter.com/tOW0dF0p5E — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) January 30, 2026







But it was hard work and mental toughness that got Djokovic over the line against Sinner, a player who had beaten him in their previous five matches.

He had to save a slew of break points in the decisive set before finally getting a look at Sinner’s serve at 3-3.

Flooring the Italian in three punishing rallies, the Serb broke him to lead 4-3, raised one fist and threw an icy stare at his player’s box.

Djokovic had to save another three break points in the next service game but sent Serbian fans into delirium when he survived them all and held with an ace.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Djokovic summoned the grit and champion spirit of 20 years at the top, setting up two match points with a forehand winner down the line.

Sinner saved both but finally fired a backhand wide to concede, leaving Djokovic to throw away his racket, get down on his knees and cross his chest in thanks to the tennis gods.