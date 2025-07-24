LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility

The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility

John Cena’s farewell run in WWE has sparked buzz about a possible final showdown with The Rock. Speaking at Fan Expo Denver, Cena called the idea “cool,” hinting he’s open to it. With their history and recent twists, fans are hoping for one more epic clash before Cena hangs it up.

The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility(Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 24, 2025 00:15:09 IST

John Cena’s farewell tour in WWE is turning out to be quite a ride. Even with retirement coming up, the man’s still holding it down at the top. He grabbed the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41, and since then, he’s been pulling off big wins like it’s nothing new.

Cena Open to One Last Match With The Rock

Now with his in-ring days numbered, people are asking the big question — could Cena face The Rock one more time before it’s all said and done? At Fan Expo Denver, he didn’t shut it down. In fact, he seemed into the idea, even if it was just wishful thinking.

“Gosh. Fantasy booking. For those who are not inside baseball, fantasy booking is when you take an idea in your head and you’re like, ‘Man, it would be cool if…’ That’s what I’m hearing here. ‘Man, it would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time.’ And that, to me, that would be cool.”

The Rock vs John Cena Was Wrestling at Its Peak

Cena and Rock had a crazy rivalry back in the day, especially from 2011 to 2013. It started when The Rock came back as the host of WrestleMania 27. He got involved in Cena’s match with The Miz and cost him the win — that kicked things off real fast.

At WrestleMania 28, they finally threw down in a one-on-one match that wasn’t for a title. The Rock won that one. Then he went on to become WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2013, and Cena challenged him again at WrestleMania 29. That time, Cena beat him and evened things out.

Cena Turned Heel, Rock Disappeared From WWE

Now in 2025, things have gone full circle in a weird way. Cena shocked everyone by teaming up with The Rock at Elimination Chamber and turning on Cody Rhodes. It was a wild moment — Cena going full heel on live TV. Since then, he’s been leaning into the bad guy act.

The Rock hasn’t shown up on WWE TV since that night. He’s been quiet, but rumors say he might show up at SummerSlam. He hasn’t hung up his boots officially, and his last match was a tag team bout at WrestleMania 41. So yeah, he’s still technically active.

If There’s One More Match Left, Let It Be This

As Cena counts down the days to retirement, that one last clash with The Rock might be the perfect send-off. It’s the match that fans keep dreaming about. Two icons, one ring, one last time. No one knows if it’ll happen — but man, wouldn’t it be something?

