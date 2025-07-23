WWE Raw Highlights: Roman Reigns Stuns in Main Event, LWO and Becky Lynch Shake Things Up

Monday Night Raw came alive in Houston on July 21 with a jam-packed show that had drama, surprise returns, and fierce battles across the board. Roman Reigns showed up for the first time since last week’s surprise comeback, setting the stage for SummerSlam in epic fashion.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Reunite to Shift Momentum

Reigns closed the night with a fiery segment that added more heat to his upcoming tag match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Facing a three-on-one situation with Paul Heyman stirring the pot, Reigns looked like he might fall short.

Just as the numbers started working against him, Jey Uso stormed down to even the odds. The two cousins cleaned house together, reminding everyone that when they’re on the same page, they’re dangerous. That moment gave fans exactly the kind of energy they were hoping for ahead of SummerSlam.

LWO Take Down New Day and Creed Brothers in No. 1 Contender Match

The triple-threat tag team match had everything—chaos, speed, and just the right amount of controversy. LWO battled The New Day and The Creed Brothers in a high-stakes clash to determine the top contenders.

In the thick of the match, El Grande Americano ran in and tried to take out Dragon Lee. After being forced out by Creed, the chaos opened a narrow window. Joaquin Wilde seized the chance, rolled up Kofi Kingston, and pulled off the win for LWO. They’re now next in line for a shot at tag team gold.

Rodriguez and Perez Hang On to Tag Titles in Wild Women’s Match

The Women’s Tag Team Title bout was anything but smooth. Rodriguez and Perez had to navigate a minefield of distractions from Bayley and Valkyria, but outside interference stole the spotlight more than once.

Dominik Mysterio kept popping up until Rodriguez finally had enough and kicked him out. Then, Becky Lynch jumped in and wiped out Valkyria, giving the champs an opening. They didn’t waste it. Rodriguez and Perez held their ground and walked out still wearing gold, but it took a team effort in every sense.

Karrion Kross, Stephanie Vaquer Stir Trouble in Heated Matches

Karrion Kross brought out his vicious side against Sami Zayn. Scarlett tossed him a steel pipe late in the match, and Kross didn’t hesitate. A hard shot to Zayn’s ribs followed by a pin sealed it for him. It wasn’t clean, but it was effective.

Stephanie Vaquer was declared the winner over Iyo Sky after Chelsea Green’s surprise interference threw the match into chaos. That wasn’t the end of it—Naomi blindsided Sky, prompting Rhea Ripley to charge in and unleash fury.

Amid the brawl, Vaquer and Sky joined forces just long enough to take out Green and send the crowd into a frenzy. It was the kind of unexpected mayhem that makes Monday Night Raw must-watch every week.

ALSO READ: UFC 320: What’s Next For Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili?