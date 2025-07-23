UFC 320: What’s Next For Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili?

The UFC is lining up some seriously explosive matchups for the second half of the year. Dana White just dropped the news on four big fights, including three for UFC 320 on October 4 in Las Vegas. And honestly, all signs point to a blockbuster night.

Pereira Gets His Shot at Redemption in UFC 320 Headliner

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are set to run it back for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 320. Their last meeting ended with Ankalaev getting his hand raised by unanimous decision. This time, Pereira wants to flip the script.

Ankalaev has been calling for the rematch since that win in March. He knows beating Pereira again would shut the door on any doubts about his title reign. It’s a chance for him to make a real statement.

Pereira isn’t coming in quietly either. That loss was his first at 205 pounds, and it clearly stung. Before that, he was on fire with five straight wins, four of them in title fights. Now, he’s coming back with something to prove.

Merab Dvalishvili Faces Cory Sandhagen in Co-Main Event

The co-main event is another banger, with bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili defending his belt against Cory Sandhagen. It’ll be Dvalishvili’s third title fight this year — the guy’s serious about staying active and proving he’s the top dog in his division.

Earlier this year, Dvalishvili already took out two tough names — Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley. Now, he’s facing a very different kind of challenge. Sandhagen’s got crisp striking and a tricky style that’s thrown off plenty of opponents before.

“Dvalishvili wants to stay busy and keep defending the belt,” Dana White said while announcing the card. As for Sandhagen, he’s been waiting for this kind of opportunity for a long time — and he’s more than ready to take his shot.

Tom Aspinall’s First Title Defense Booked for UFC 321

Tom Aspinall’s first defense of the UFC heavyweight title is officially locked in. He’ll headline UFC 321 on October 25 in Abu Dhabi, going up against French striker Ciryl Gane. It’s a matchup with fireworks written all over it.

Aspinall’s rise has been fast and fierce, and now he’s got the belt around his waist. But Gane isn’t someone you take lightly. He’s smooth, technical, and knows how to control a fight — very different from the wild brawlers we usually see at heavyweight.

This is a massive fight for both men. For Aspinall, it’s a shot to solidify his place at the top. For Gane, it’s a chance to finally grab that undisputed title that slipped through his fingers once before.

Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Could Decide What’s Next at 205

Also on the UFC 320 card, Jiri Prochazka returns to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in what could be a sneaky-important fight in the light heavyweight picture. Both guys have been making noise — and this might be their ticket to a title shot.

Prochazka got a big win over Jamahal Hill back in January, finishing him with a TKO. Then in June, Rountree beat Hill too, but by decision. Now the two will square off, and whoever comes out on top could very well be next in line for the belt.

The UFC 320 card is still getting built out, but with names like Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili already confirmed, fans are in for a wild ride. October can’t come soon enough.

ALSO READ: FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener