LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

The Indian women's cricket team's maiden ODI World Cup triumph sent a wave of euphoria across the entire country. From government bodies to corporate brands, everyone rushed to celebrate the team’s success and bask in the wave of national pride.

"These Shameless People Are ...": Sunil Gavaskar's Warning To Indian Women's Team (Pic Credit: Representative Image, Canva Modified)
"These Shameless People Are ...": Sunil Gavaskar's Warning To Indian Women's Team (Pic Credit: Representative Image, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 15:17:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

The Indian women’s cricket team’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph sent a wave of happiness across the entire country. From government bodies to corporate brands, everyone rushed to celebrate the team’s success and bask in the wave of national pride.

However, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has offered a note of caution to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, reminding them to remain grounded and not be disappointed if some of the promised cash rewards or sponsorships don’t eventually come through.

Gavaskar’s Message To The Champions

Following the team’s victory, the BCCI announced a ₹51 crore cash reward, on top of the ₹40 crore prize money guaranteed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Several state governments also pledged monetary rewards to players like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Harleen Deol, among others.

Amidst the widespread celebration, Gavaskar drew parallels with his own experience from India’s 1983 Men’s World Cup victory, where many promises made to players went unfulfilled. Writing in his Mid-Day column, he advised the women’s team not to let temporary hype or unfulfilled promises dampen their spirits.

“Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don’t get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you,” Gavaskar wrote. “In India, advertisers and brands are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try to get free publicity on the shoulders of winners. Unless they are actual sponsors, most of them are only promoting their own brands while giving nothing to the players who brought glory to Indian cricket.”

Recalling 1983 Men’s Squad

Gavaskar recalled how the 1983 men’s squad faced similar situations when several public promises never materialized. “The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialized,” he noted. “The media can’t be blamed; they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realizing that they too were being used by these shameless people.”

He urged the women’s team to focus on the genuine admiration of fans rather than the temporary noise surrounding their win. “The 1983 guys will tell you that, decades later, the love and affection of the Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth, and it will be yours too,” Gavaskar wrote.

A Nation’s Pride

While some of the promised rewards may take time to materialize, the Indian women’s team has already earned something far greater, the love and admiration of an entire nation. Gavaskar ended his message with heartfelt words, “Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind.”

READ MORE: Japan Open 2025: India’s Badminton Aces Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy Eye Big Comeback

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Womens TeamInternational Cricket CouncilSunil Gavaskar

RELATED News

Japan Open 2025: India’s Badminton Aces Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy Eye Big Comeback

WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB If They Get New Owners? Big Decisions Loom

WPL 2026: Full List of Gujarat Giants Retained and Released Players, From Beth Mooney to Harleen Deol

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Sexual Harassment Scandal, Board Vows Zero Tolerance After Allegations

LATEST NEWS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

‘Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Bihar Elections 2025: Big Blow To RJD Ahead Of Second Phase Voting, VIP Withdraws Support In…

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team
“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team
“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team
“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

QUICK LINKS