“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

The Indian women’s cricket team’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph sent a wave of happiness across the entire country. From government bodies to corporate brands, everyone rushed to celebrate the team’s success and bask in the wave of national pride.

However, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has offered a note of caution to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, reminding them to remain grounded and not be disappointed if some of the promised cash rewards or sponsorships don’t eventually come through.

Gavaskar’s Message To The Champions

Following the team’s victory, the BCCI announced a ₹51 crore cash reward, on top of the ₹40 crore prize money guaranteed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Several state governments also pledged monetary rewards to players like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Harleen Deol, among others.

Amidst the widespread celebration, Gavaskar drew parallels with his own experience from India’s 1983 Men’s World Cup victory, where many promises made to players went unfulfilled. Writing in his Mid-Day column, he advised the women’s team not to let temporary hype or unfulfilled promises dampen their spirits.

“Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don’t get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you,” Gavaskar wrote. “In India, advertisers and brands are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try to get free publicity on the shoulders of winners. Unless they are actual sponsors, most of them are only promoting their own brands while giving nothing to the players who brought glory to Indian cricket.”

Recalling 1983 Men’s Squad

Gavaskar recalled how the 1983 men’s squad faced similar situations when several public promises never materialized. “The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialized,” he noted. “The media can’t be blamed; they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realizing that they too were being used by these shameless people.”

He urged the women’s team to focus on the genuine admiration of fans rather than the temporary noise surrounding their win. “The 1983 guys will tell you that, decades later, the love and affection of the Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth, and it will be yours too,” Gavaskar wrote.

A Nation’s Pride

While some of the promised rewards may take time to materialize, the Indian women’s team has already earned something far greater, the love and admiration of an entire nation. Gavaskar ended his message with heartfelt words, “Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind.”

