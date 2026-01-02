LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘They Said I’d Never Play For Australia’: Pakistan-Born Usman Khawaja Retires, Reflects On Journey As A Coloured Muslim Cricketer

Usman Khawaja's retirement is a prominent event in the history of Australian cricket, it is a celebration of a career that changed attitudes and opened up a more inclusive way for the future generations.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 2, 2026 09:38:18 IST

The veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has officially declared his retirement from international cricket, picking the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground as his last game. The left handed batsman who is now 39 years old has retired after a remarkable career of 15 years during which he played the same legendary venue, thus closing the door on 88 Test matches in which he made 6,206 runs with an average of 43.39, including 16 hundreds. Khawaja’s retirement has rendered the emotional finale of a career that had the characteristics of patience and persistence on the field as well as being a pioneer off it, with the inevitable fashion statement that made him one of the most admired batters in Australia.

‘I Was Told That I Would Never Play For Australian Cricket Team’ 

Khawaja, at the retirement press conference, talked freely about the racial and cultural stereotypes that he had encountered during his entire journey and he reflected on the time when he was told that he would ‘never play for the Australian cricket team’ because of being a Muslim from Pakistan. He not only attributed his journey to his own hard work but also to the fact that it was a symbolic representation of the gradual social change, he wished that the story of his life would be a source of encouragement to the people with diverse and immigrant backgrounds, and they would dream and pursue it without any fear. The very mention of the challenges by Khawaja underscored the continued demand for sports and society to be more inclusive and just.

Last Stand At The Sydney Cricket Ground

Khawaja was a crucial asset to the cricketing world and the society at large with his off-field interventions made through the foundation he established and the influence he exerted as a role model. He was not just a player but rather a talent nurturer and a promoter of pathways to players coming from underrepresented communities. Cricketer Australia recognized his influence both on the field and off, lauding his efforts, the impact he leaves behind both in terms of runs scored and his push for diversity in cricket. While he is getting ready to take his last stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Khawaja’s retirement is a prominent event in the history of Australian cricket, it is a celebration of a career that changed attitudes and opened up a more inclusive way for the future generations.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Captain Shubman Gill To Return? Check Probable Squad

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

