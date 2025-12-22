THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is likely to be named the captain of the Delhi Capitals side for the upcoming WPL 2026 edition. DC had earlier released former skipper Meg Lanning ahead of the mega auction.

Speaking at the WPL 2026 player auction in Delhi last month, DC co-owner Parth Jindal had hinted towards Rodrigues’ promotion. “We are very clear we want an Indian as captain. We have our minds made up,” Jindal had said in a mid-auction press conference.

The right-handed batter had been an integral part of the Capitals and has scored 507 runs in 24 innings at 28.16 and a strike-rate of 139.66.

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 💼👀 Coming your way on 23 December, at 6 PM, on @StarSportsIndia and @JioHotstar 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ucuf0OPIe5 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 22, 2025







DC did not have an RTM option on the table and were out-bid by UP Warriorz at the auction in their attempt to bring back Lanning to the mix. Lanning went to UPW for INR 1.9 crore.

DC’s other retentions included Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), and uncapped U19 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad. While the four internationals all were retained for an equal INR 2.2 crore, Niki was retained for INR 60 lakh.

The official announcement is expected on Tuesday.

