LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

Jemimah Rodrigues is set to be announced the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League. The official announcement is expected on Tuesday (December 23).

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 22, 2025 19:22:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

You Might Be Interested In

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is likely to be named the captain of the Delhi Capitals side for the upcoming WPL 2026 edition. DC had earlier released former skipper Meg Lanning ahead of the mega auction.

Speaking at the WPL 2026 player auction in Delhi last month, DC co-owner Parth Jindal had hinted towards Rodrigues’ promotion. “We are very clear we want an Indian as captain. We have our minds made up,” Jindal had said in a mid-auction press conference.

You Might Be Interested In

The right-handed batter had been an integral part of the Capitals and has scored 507 runs in 24 innings at 28.16 and a strike-rate of 139.66.



DC did not have an RTM option on the table and were out-bid by UP Warriorz at the auction in their attempt to bring back Lanning to the mix. Lanning went to UPW for INR 1.9 crore.

DC’s other retentions included Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), and uncapped U19 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad. While the four internationals all were retained for an equal INR 2.2 crore, Niki was retained for INR 60 lakh.

The official announcement is expected on Tuesday. 

Also Read: Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead of IPL 2026

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 7:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CricketDelhi Capitalsjemimah rodriguesWPL

RELATED News

‘Please Give The Little Champ A Big Hug…’: Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Reply To Young Kashmiri Fangirl Wins Hearts

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Cash Reward For U-19 Players After Asia Cup Win Against India, Know How Much Money Each Player Will Get

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

LATEST NEWS

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Inhalable Insulin Now in India: Cipla Launches Afrezza, Check Price, Dosage, Availability

Is Russia Building An ‘Anti-Satellite Weapon’ To Take Down Elon Musk’s Starlink Network? All You Need To Know About Putin’s Plan Of Conquering Space

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Set To Marry An Indian Playback Singer: Who Is He? Here’s The Confirmed Wedding Date

Does Govinda Have A Cameo In James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash? Internet Cooks Viral Memes But Here’s The Truth

From Rs.1 Lakh Of Condoms To 4.3 Lakh iPhone And 68,000 Tip: See Most Crazy Orders On Instamart In 2025

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here
THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here
THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here
THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

QUICK LINKS