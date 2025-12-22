LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead of IPL 2026

Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead of IPL 2026

Right-arm pacer Avesh, from Madhya Pradesh, has not played since the last IPL, while Moshin, a left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh, did not feature even in the previous season.

LSG Team. (Photo Credits: X)
LSG Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 19:02:06 IST

Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been granted permission by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) to send three pacers to South Africa for training, according to a Cricbuzz report. They will fine-tune their skills with players of Durban Super Giants, LSG’s South African subsidiary, during the SA20.

Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan were the two bowlers in the list initially and now the new recruit Naman Tiwari will also fly. The bowlers may fly to Durban sometime next week. None of the bowlers mentioned here is contracted to the BCCI or part of their state teams.

The idea of sending the players to South Africa came after some of them have been out of action for a long time due to injuries. The training with Durban Super Giants will begin their comeback routines under the watchful eyes of Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe. Moody, Arun and Crowe are a part of the LSG support staff in IPL too.

LSG’s complete squad for IPL 2026: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh. Traded in: Mohammed Shami (from SRH), Arjun Tendulkar (from MI), Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari.

Also Read: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 7:02 PM IST
Tags: Avesh KhanLSGLucknow Super GiantsNaman Tiwari

Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead of IPL 2026

