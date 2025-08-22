LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Thomas Muller Calls Lionel Messi The GOAT, But 'Hunt' Is On After MLS Debut

After a stellar Bayern career in which he scored 250 goals in 756 appearances, the German great joined MLS, making one of his first starts against the Houston Dynamo.

Given their previous experiences and rivalries between Bayern and Argentina, Muller's comments regarding Messi being the greatest player in football history were delivered in a spirit of friendly rivalry.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: August 22, 2025 15:04:42 IST

Thomas Muller, a German football star did not waste a moment in putting the Major League Soccer into a frenzy after his first game with Vancouver Whitecaps. During an interview on the MLS broadcaster Maurice Edu, Muller also raised his eternal feud with Lionel Messi, saying that he would once again pursue the Argentinian, ‘I will hunt you again’.

Thomas Muller in the interview

There was a casual dig in the words of Muller, as well as a concession to their illustrious past one full of classic encounters on the pitch at Bayern Munich, and also in the national team of Argentina. On his part, Muller despite the defence of Messi as the greatest player the world has ever seen in this game, still indicated that he is willing to settle scores with him at least in words.

The opportune moment was when Muller had just switched to MLS having played all his years in the German club, Bayern Munich with 250 goals in 756 matches making him one of the most decorated players in Germany. He made his debut in a 11 draw against Houston Dynamo coming on box 30 minutes into the match to provide an immediate impact and even scored what would be an unjustly came offside.

Thomas Muller and Lionel Messi 

This university of banter and sporting collegiality tells of the attractiveness of Muller, His tongue in cheek jibe is not expressly a warning, just a jovial reminder that old foes can be revived even in MLS. Muller and Messi have squared up about ten times in their careers with Messi only scoring three wins in these mentioned games. Muller wants to draw level in Canada.

And further afield than pleasantries, there is also a Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo debate alteration of heart proposed by Muller. Whereas he previously voted Ronaldo as his preferred player in earlier days, Muller currently tends to have Messi the grace, the romanticism of his game.
It is something that Muller is settling into quite well at the Vancouver FC, his debut, and with the cheeky message to Messi has made MLS a lot fun. 

Also Read: Barcelona Break Silence, Renew Push To Keep Frenkie De Jong At Camp Nou

Tags: GOAT debatelionel messimlsThomas Muller

