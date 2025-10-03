Tigers take down division champ Guardians to advance to ALDS

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DETROIT TIGERS BEATING THE CLEVELAND GUARDIANS 6-3 TO WIN GAME THREE OF THEIR AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 2, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (WHITE & RED) V DETROIT TIGERS (GRAY) TOP OF 3RD 1. TIGERS’ KERRY CARPENTER HITS AN RBI DOUBLE TO PUT THE TIGERS UP 1-0 BOTTOM OF 3RD 2. TIGERS’ JAVIER BAEZ MAKES A FANTASTIC CATCH OFF A LINE DRIVE 3. TIGERS’ PITCHER JACK FLAHERTY STRIKES OUT BRAYAN ROCCHIO BOTTOM OF 4TH 4. GUARDIANS’ JOSE RAMIREZ HITS AN RBI SINGLE TO LEVEL AT 1-1 5. VARIOUS OF GUARDIANS FANS CELEBRATING / REPLAY OF HIT 6. RAMIERZ TRIES TO STEAL SECOND BASE, BUT THE THROW BY TIGERS CATCHER DILLON DINGLER BEATS HIM TO THE BASE AND HE IS THROWN OUT TOP OF 5TH 7. ROCCHIO FIELDS A HIT AND STARTS A DOUBLE PLAY TO CLOSE OUT THE SIDE TOP OF 6TH 8. DINGLER WITH A SOLO HOME RUN TO PUT THE TIGERS UP 2-1 TOP OF 7TH 9. TIGERS’ WENCEEL PEREZ HITS AN RBI SINGLE TO PUT THE TIGERS UP 4-1 10. TIGERS’ SPENCER TORKELSON HITS AN RBI SINGLE TO PUT TIGERS UP 5-1 11. TIGERS’ RILEY GREENE HITS AN RBI SINGLE TO PUT THE TIGERS UP 6-1 BOTTOM OF 8TH 12. RAMIREZ BATS IN TWO RUNNERS AND IS TAGGED WHILE SLIDING INTO SECOND / HE IS INITIALLY CALLED SAFE AT SECOND BUT LATER CALLED OUT AFTER REVIEW – TIGERS LEAD 6-3 13. REPLAY OF RAMIREZ GETTING TAGGED WHILE SLIDING INTO SECOND TO CLOSE OUT THE INNING BOTTOM OF 9TH 14. FINAL OUT – GUARDIANS’ DANIEL SCHNEEMANN HITS A GROUND BALL DOWN THE FIRST BASELINE AND TORKELSON IS THERE TO MAKE THE PLAY AND GET THE FINAL OUT – TIGERS WIN 6-3 15. VARIOUS OF TIGERS CELEBRATING AS THEY ADVANCE AND GUARDIANS LOOKING DEJECTED LOCKER ROOM 16. (SOUNDBITE) (English) DETROIT TIGERS MANAGER, A.J. HINCH, SAYING: “For most of the season, we were one of the best teams in baseball. And then, we kind of lost our way for a minute. And it takes a lot of character to get back on track. And look what we’re doing.” JOURNALIST, ASKING: “What’s the best part of these champagne celebrations for you?” HINCH, SAYING: “To me, it’s an accomplishment that you have to earn. You know, no matter who you’re playing, it’s going to be a good team at this time of the year. So, when you earn it, feels that much better.” JOURNALIST, ASKING: “You told your players to have fun. Why is having fun in these moments so important?” HINCH, SAYING: “Yeah, because you’ve got to enjoy these. You never know if you’re going to get back here in this moment, with this team, with the same people, on the same journey. So, live it up.” STORY: Dillon Dingler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning and Wenceel Perez had a two-RBI single in a four-run seventh as the Detroit Tigers pulled away for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the decisive Game 3 of the American League wild-card series Thursday (October 2). Detroit, which was the third and final AL wild-card qualifier, advances to play the Seattle Mariners in the best-of-five AL Divisional Series. The Central Division champion Guardians fell to 2-9 in winner-take-all postseason contests. Kyle Finnegan (1-0) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief and Will Vest worked the final 1 2/3 in a non-save situation. Vest dropped a throw while covering first base in the eighth, allowing Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan to score unearned runs. The Tigers reached the ALDS for the second year in a row. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

