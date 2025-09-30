LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

Tilak Varma’s rise from a Hyderabad ground to Asia Cup hero was fueled by coach Salam Bayash, who cycled 40km daily and provided free training, mentoring, and gear, turning a young boy’s cricketing dream into reality.

From 40 km bike rides to Asia Cup glory, Tilak Varma’s journey (Photo: ANI, X/RCB)
From 40 km bike rides to Asia Cup glory, Tilak Varma’s journey (Photo: ANI, X/RCB)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 17:08:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

Asia Cup 2025 champion Tilak Varma, who made a start from a Hyderabad dust bowl to becoming an icon of Team India, is a tale of genius, grit, and the sheer love and guidance of a passionate mentor. Well before he was basking in the glory on the world stage, Tilak was caught in financial crises that seemed to delay his cricketing aspirations.

Tilak Varma’s childhood

Born to Namboori Nagaraju, an electrician, and Gayatri Devi, a housewife, Tilak’s family could hardly support proper training in cricket. He used to play tennis-ball cricket on neighbourhood grounds as a boy, fantasising about donning the national jersey. It was in this period that coach Salam Bayash noticed his crude talent. Realising the potential in Tilak, Bayash volunteered to train him for free and even assumed responsibility for his daily trip a 40 km bike ride there and back every day for more than a year.

Salam Bayash’s guidance

Bayash’s guidance extended beyond training. He urged Tilak’s family to relocate nearer the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally to facilitate travel. When the family had difficulty affording adequate cricket equipment, Bayash provided the gear but only on condition that Tilak achieve certain performance benchmarks. This developed into a discipline and work ethic that would shape his entire career.

Tilak’s commitment paid dividends. He debuted domestically with Hyderabad in the 2018–19 season and immediately emerged as one of the team’s performers. He was rewarded for his exceptional talent with a position in the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL, where he took everyone by surprise, including spectators and pundits. Tilak debuted internationally on 3 August 2023 against the West Indies and scored 39 off 22 deliveries to be the top scorer while also taking two important catches. He quickly made his first international half-century, being the second youngest Indian to do so in men’s T20Is.

Determination leads to success

In the background of his success, coach Salam Bayash’s tale of how he used to cycle 80 km every day to back a young boy’s dream continues to be an example to mentorship, sacrifice, and trust in sheer talent.

Tilak Varma’s rags-to-riches story from the streets of Hyderabad to Asia Cup champion is an inspiration to budding cricketers, showcasing that hard work, tutelage guidance, and commitment can lead to dreams coming true.

ALSO READ: BIG BLOW For Team India: This Star Player Might Miss Out India vs Australia ODI Series!

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asia CupTilak Varma lifestorytilak-varma

RELATED News

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Not Abhishek Sharma Or Shubman Gill, Indian Cricket Upstart Featured In TIME100 Next List!
BCCI’s Impeachment Threat Forces Mohsin Naqvi To Give Trophy To UAE Board
BCCI Reshapes Youth Selection With First Class Eligibility Rule
Sports Daily Outlook – Key Tennis, Soccer, NBA, and MLB Updates for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication
Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication
Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication
Tilak Varma’s Journey From Struggle To Stardom: A Story Of Dreams, Discipline And Dedication

QUICK LINKS