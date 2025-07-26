Home > Sports > Tim David: Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Ever

Australia's display of power hitting and game awareness earned them this victory, giving them an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five match series.

David started his innings with a scorching fifty runs off just sixteen balls, and his innings included eleven towering sixes and six crisp fours.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 26, 2025 11:52:00 IST

Look out Australian T20I records; Tim David’s here. 

In a brilliant night of fireworks in St. Kitts, David rewrote Australian T20I history by scoring the fastest T20 International century by an Australian in just 37 balls. His inning of 102 saw Australia lift from 87/4 in the ninth over to a comprehensive six wicket victory, successfully chasing down a score of 215 with 23 balls to spare.

Match Recap

David’s innings contained 11 sixes and six fours, starting with a rapid fire 50 off just 16 balls, adding to another Australian record, the fastest ever half century. In the middle of his innings he hit spinner Gudakesh Motie for four sixes in a row, creating momentum in the direction of his team. He put together an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 128 with Mitchell Owen (36 runs off 16), erasing the previous Australian fifth wicket record of 105. When David finally reached his century, Brandon King dropped a straightforward catch at deep mid wicket, providing him relief at 90 when defeat appeared certain for Australia.

With Australia’s middle order on fire, the West Indies bowlers had no chance on a small Warner Park arena, and a total of 214/4 led by Shai Hope’s own T20I hundred would never be enough. Despite Shai Hope’s valiant knock of an unbeaten 102 off 57 balls, he couldn’t stop Australia’s middle order from destroying the West Indies.

With this win secured, Australia took an unassailable 3‑0 lead in the five match series, claiming it with an exhibition of power hitting and game awareness. For David, it was his first T20I century for Australia, a moment he said humbled him: “I didn’t think I would get the opportunity… I’m stoked”. With this momentum, Australia will aim for a series sweep in the following matches.
Beyond being a record-breaking innings, it was a declaration. A small ground, a big total, and one player changing the narrative of Australian power-hitting in T20 internationals.

Tags: Australian T20I history, fastest T20 International century, Mitchell owen, Tim David, west indies, west indies vs australia

