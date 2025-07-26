WATCH: Ricky Ponting Reacts To Joe Root Breaking His Record For 2nd Most Test Runs

Joe Root carved his name into cricket history once again during the third day of the fourth Test match against India at Old Trafford. The seasoned English batter reached a century and, in the process, went past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

Root Breaks Ponting’s Record with 120 Not Out at Old Trafford

It was a memorable moment for Root as he clinched his 38th Test hundred on Friday. In the morning session, he went beyond both Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to jump into the third spot. Later, post-lunch, a single behind point took him past Ponting’s total of 13,378 runs.

That stroke not only earned him a place above the Australian legend but also triggered a standing ovation from the crowd. Root, who has now played 157 Tests, is only behind Sachin Tendulkar’s towering tally of 15,921 runs. With the form he is in, chasing that number no longer feels far-fetched.

Ricky Ponting Reacts Live as Root Crosses His Test Runs Mark

Interestingly, Ricky Ponting was commentating live when Root broke his record. The former Australia captain didn’t hold back and praised Root openly for the incredible feat he had just achieved.

“Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent! Second on the table, 120 not-out. This crowd at the ground, this very knowledgeable crowd here at Old Trafford all stand as one.

The moment Ricky Ponting called Joe Root eclipsing his Test match runs tally in the Old Trafford commentary box! 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/u4NPNsD8m1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 25, 2025

A magnificent moment in history. Just the one more to go now. About 2500 runs behind. But the way that his career has gone over the last four or five years, there’s absolutely no reason why not,” Ponting said as Root reached the milestone.

Most Test Centuries Against India: Root Leaves Smith Behind

Root’s achievement didn’t end there. With this ton, he also became the batter with the most Test centuries against India, recording his 12th against them. He overtook Steve Smith, who has 11 hundreds in 24 Tests versus India.

Only a week earlier, Root had equaled Smith’s mark with his 104 at Lord’s. His current hundred at Old Trafford tipped the scales in his favor and added another record to his name.

Root Joins Sangakkara with 38 Test Hundreds

The 38th Test hundred also helped Root catch up with Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Now, only three batters stand ahead of him in terms of Test centuries – Sachin Tendulkar with 51, Jacques Kallis with 45, and Ricky Ponting with 41.

Root’s consistency and longevity continue to shine, and with every passing series, he is pushing the boundaries of Test cricket greatness.

