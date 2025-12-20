LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

R Ashwin expressed his delight at his ‘Thambi’, or younger brother in Tamil, Sanju Samson, being picked for India’s T20 World Cup team

R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)
R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 20, 2025 20:00:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

You Might Be Interested In

Former India spinner R Ashwin has expressed delight after wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was named in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

“Title defence loading. Superb squad. Great to see Rinku back and happy for my thambi Sanju, who will now rightfully open alongside Abhishek. Adipoli Chetta! Huge applause for Ishan 👏👏, who showed his hunger by grinding hard in the domestic circuit,” Ashwin tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

You Might Be Interested In



The BCCI announced the World Cup squad and surprisingly, Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma were left out. Instead, Ishan Kishan who led Jharkhand to SMAT title win was called up while Rinku Singh has also been named in the team.

Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. “We have always kept discussing what the best combination is, or what the best way forward is. Was somebody’s position compromised? Nobody is talking about Jaiswal, he was in the last T20 WC squad and now he’s not here. So, like I said, this is the best combination that we configured for the upcoming tournament,” Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference.

“Some people are going to miss out on a particular format, because they are playing in another. Let’s not make much of it. Over the last few years, Gill has been the No.1 batter in the world. He knows what he has to do, he knows what’s needed and hopefully by the time the WC comes by, he’ll be back to being No.1,” he added. 

“Post T20 WC, when I went to Sri Lanka, when I was appointed captain, Gill played well. So, it’s not about form, it’s about combination. He’s a terrific player, and it’s just that we are in a situation where we need an extra player for our combination and that is why he’s been excluded for now,” SKY said.

Also Read: Former India Batter Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Snub After India Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 8:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ishan kishansanju samsonshubman gillt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

“Hasn’t Really Done Much Wrong”: Social Media Heats Up On Jitesh Sharma’s Snub From T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Why India Didn’t Announce Any Reserve Players

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Shubman Gill Dropped, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad- BCCI REVEALS Why

LATEST NEWS

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

Ayush Mark Explained: Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Global Traditional Medicine Standards Unveiled By PM Modi

OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Glitters the 10th Bhimaanjali with a Galaxy of Classical Music Maestros in Homage to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Epstein Files: New Documents Refer To Ayurveda And Massage Techniques From India | Report

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science Awarded Best college of Madhya Pradesh

“Beaten Like An Animal”: Dalit Man Lynched In Kerala Dies With ‘80 injuries’ After Being Mistaken For A Bangladeshi Man

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

QUICK LINKS