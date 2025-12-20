‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Former India spinner R Ashwin has expressed delight after wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was named in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

“Title defence loading. Superb squad. Great to see Rinku back and happy for my thambi Sanju, who will now rightfully open alongside Abhishek. Adipoli Chetta! Huge applause for Ishan 👏👏, who showed his hunger by grinding hard in the domestic circuit,” Ashwin tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The BCCI announced the World Cup squad and surprisingly, Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma were left out. Instead, Ishan Kishan who led Jharkhand to SMAT title win was called up while Rinku Singh has also been named in the team.

Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. “We have always kept discussing what the best combination is, or what the best way forward is. Was somebody’s position compromised? Nobody is talking about Jaiswal, he was in the last T20 WC squad and now he’s not here. So, like I said, this is the best combination that we configured for the upcoming tournament,” Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference.

“Some people are going to miss out on a particular format, because they are playing in another. Let’s not make much of it. Over the last few years, Gill has been the No.1 batter in the world. He knows what he has to do, he knows what’s needed and hopefully by the time the WC comes by, he’ll be back to being No.1,” he added.

“Post T20 WC, when I went to Sri Lanka, when I was appointed captain, Gill played well. So, it’s not about form, it’s about combination. He’s a terrific player, and it’s just that we are in a situation where we need an extra player for our combination and that is why he’s been excluded for now,” SKY said.

