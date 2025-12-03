LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

As the IPL 2026 mega auction approaches, excitement is building ahead of another high-voltage season. With teams finalising their squads, attention turns not just to signings but to the league’s iconic records. From explosive knocks to unbeatable streaks, these are the IPL records that have stood the test of time

IPL 2026 auction nears; know about the IPL’s unbreakable records by Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, KKR, AB de Villiers and others. Photos: X.
IPL 2026 auction nears; know about the IPL’s unbreakable records by Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, KKR, AB de Villiers and others. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 3, 2025 15:33:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

With the IPL 2026 mega auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi and the tournament expected to run from March 15 to May 31, anticipation is already building. The player retention window for the upcoming season closed on November 15, 2025, with all ten franchises finalising their squads ahead of the high-stakes bidding.

As teams prepare their strategies, the league’s rich history continues to be shaped by a set of extraordinary records, many of which have remained untouched for years. Even during the explosive IPL 2025 season, where Sunrisers Hyderabad opened with a massive 286 against Rajasthan Royals, coming close to their own 2024 highest total, several milestones remain virtually impossible to surpass.

Below is a look at some of the IPL’s longest-standing and seemingly ‘unbreakable’ records.

Fastest Century: Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Storm

Chris Gayle’s dominance is etched deeply into IPL history, and his 30-ball century stands as one of the most astonishing feats in T20 cricket.

During his iconic knock of 175 off 66 balls* in IPL 2013, Gayle smashed 17 sixes and 14 fours, producing the fastest hundred the league has ever seen. No player has come close to matching this level of destruction.

Also Read: From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Most Runs in an Over: Gayle Again on Top

In the same unforgettable 2013 match, Gayle set another jaw-dropping record, 37 runs in a single over off bowler Prasanth Parameshwaran.

This remains one of the most outrageous batting assaults witnessed in the IPL.

Most Runs in a Single IPL Season: Virat Kohli’s 973

A pillar of consistency across all 18 IPL seasons, Virat Kohli produced a record that continues to tower above every challenger.
His extraordinary 973 runs in the 2016 season, which included four centuries, has stayed untouched for eight years.

While Jos Buttler (863 runs in 2022 with four centuries) and Shubman Gill (890 runs in 2023 with three centuries) came close, neither could surpass the benchmark set by the RCB legend.

Highest Individual Score: Gayle’s Unmatched 175

The IPL’s highest individual score also belongs to Chris Gayle, his unbeaten 175 in 201, hammered against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru.

Gayle reached his century in just 30 balls. Gayle went on to hit 17 sixes.

Longest Winning Streak: Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-Game Run

The Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record for the longest winning streak in IPL history – 10 consecutive victories. In a league where even eight wins often secure playoff berths, stringing together 10 straight wins remains one of the toughest challenges for any team.

Highest Partnership: Kohli and AB de Villiers’ 229-Run Marvel

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers carved their names into IPL folklore with a 229-run partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Remarkably, this effort broke their own previous record of 215 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2015.

Also Read: Top 5 Fastest Bowlers to 50 IPL Wickets: From Kagiso Rabada To Sunil Narine

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ab de villiersCricket newsiplIPL 2026IPL recordsRahul Dravidshubman gillsports newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India’s Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

How IPL Franchises Turn Cricket Fever Into Massive Profits: IPL Teams And Their ₹600-Crore Seasons- Explained

Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

LATEST NEWS

Putin’s India Visit: When Does Russian President Land In India? Check Full Itinerary Here Including His Dinner With PM Modi

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

Govt Revokes Order On Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App After Move Sparks Backlash

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

What Happens To Your PF Account After You Quit Your Job? EPF Interest Rules 2025 Explained

What Is Chandrachur Singh’s Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

What Putin’s India Visit Reveals About Global Risk And Trade Security; Strategic Overhaul Or Status Quo For India?

Security And Resilience Of Submarine Cables To Be In Focus At Maritime Security Workshop With Experts From EU, India & Indian Ocean Nations

Raj Bhavans Renamed To ‘Lok Bhavans’ As Government Pushes to Erase Colonial Legacy, PMO Calls Rebranding ‘Seva Teerth’

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List
Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List
Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List
Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

QUICK LINKS