LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Test cricket rewards patience, discipline, and technical excellence. Across generations, only a select few have shown the endurance needed to face tens of thousands of deliveries. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the top 10 Test batters who have confronted the most balls in the history of the sport.

Know the top 10 Test cricket batters who faced the most balls in history, showcasing endurance, technique and legendary consistency. Photos: X.
Know the top 10 Test cricket batters who faced the most balls in history, showcasing endurance, technique and legendary consistency. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 2, 2025 14:24:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Test cricket is built on endurance and grind. It is a format of cricket where players endure long spells, maintain focus, and display exceptional technical skill. Batters are tasked with grinding through hundreds of deliveries, while bowlers repeatedly probe for weaknesses with disciplined line and length. Unlike the adrenaline-charged appeal of white-ball cricket, Tests reward resilience, patience, and the subtle battles between bat and ball.

This format’s greatest batters have often spent countless hours at the crease, frustrating bowlers and constructing monumental innings that shape matches and series. Here is a detailed look at the top 10 Test batters who have faced the most balls in the history of the game.

Also Read: From Rishabh Pant to Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill: Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in IPL History — No.1 Will Shock You

Top 10 Batters Who Have Faced the Most Balls in Test Cricket

1.  The Wall of Indian Cricket: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid tops the all-time list, having faced an extraordinary 31,258 deliveries. He holds the record for the highest in Test history. In 164 matches and 286 innings, Dravid scored 13,288 runs, averaging 52.31, including 36 centuries.

2. The God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar 

Sachin Tendulkar played a record 200 Test matches. He faced over 29,400 balls and remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He also scored 51 Test centuries – the most by any cricketer.

3. South African Allrounder Adored Worldwide: Jacques Kallis

South Africa’s Jacques Kallis stands third, having faced 28,903 balls in 280 innings. He scored 13,289 runs and also made 45 Test centuries.

4. West Indies Southpaw: Shivnarine Chanderpaul 

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played 164 Tests, during which he faced 27,395 balls. He scored 11,867 runs at an impressive 51.37 average, bringing up 30 centuries and 66 half-centuries. 

5. Australian Legend: Allan Border

Known as the pillar of Australian cricket in the 1980s, Allan Border played 156 Tests, scoring 11,174 runs at an average of 50.56.
In his career, he faced over 27,000 deliveries.

6. England’s Sir:  Alastair Cook 

Former England captain Alastair Cook faced 26,562 balls in his 161-Test career. He scored 12,472 runs with 33 centuries in 291 innings. C

7. One Among The Fab-Four: Joe Root 

Joe Root has faced 23,359 deliveries in 286 innings from 157 Tests. He has scored 13,409 runs, including 38 centuries.

8. Sri Lankan Run Machine: Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene played 149 Tests, facing 22,959 balls and scoring 11,814 runs at 49.84.

9. The Cover-Drive King: Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara faced 22,882 balls in 134 Tests, maintaining a superb 57.40 average.

10. Australian Great: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting rounds off the top 10, having faced 22,782 balls in 168 Tests. The former Australian captain scored 13,378 runs at 51.85, hitting 41 centuries.

Also Read: WPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target, Did Meg Lanning Make the List?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alastair CookAllan BorderCricket newsJacques KallisJoe RootKumar SangakkaraMahela JayawardeneRahul DravidRicky Pontingsachin tendulkarShivnarine Chanderpaulsports newstest cricket

RELATED News

Harendra Singh Steps Down As Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach, Why Did Half The Team Turn Against Their Coach?

What Is Pickleball And How It Emerged India’s Newest Badge Of Belonging

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-wise List of Costliest Players from 2008–2025 for MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS, and RR

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

LATEST NEWS

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Beiruna Brings a New Chapter of Middle Eastern Elegance to Mumbai’s Skyline

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025: Civic Polls Voting Underway, Check New Result Date Announced Now

AAOMI Makes a Dazzling Debut, Adding a New Pulse to Andheri’s Nightlife

From Exploration to Data: Modernizing the Artisanal Mining Sector in Rural Tanzania

RBI Set To Cut Repo Rate In December? Inflation Hits Decadal Low, Growth Strong

6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water Daily That Experts Say Could Transform Your Body Instantly

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

What is Sanchar Saathi App? Top Features, It’s Now Mandatory or Not & If Phone Makers Will Pre-Install App

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket
From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket
From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket
From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

QUICK LINKS